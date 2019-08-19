1. OREGON'S PROFILE AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH

What a week it was for Oregon as Dana Altman and his staff closed out their 2019 recruiting by adding five-star big man N'Faly Dante and four-star wing Addison Patterson and getting them both to reclassify from the class of 2020. Just a week ago, the Ducks class ranked No. 17 overall in 2019, now they've flown all the way up to No. 3 overall and that's after landing 2018's No. 4 ranked class. Eugene has become a hot spot for talent and it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

The bottom line here is that the Ducks' profile on the recruiting trail has never been higher and it's time to consider them one of the country's hottest destinations and a threat in the recruitment of any player. Class of 2020 five-star Scottie Barnes is probably the biggest name player to keep an eye on from the current senior class but I wouldn't bet against them landing another big class.

2. NOTRE DAME GETS ONE EARLY

Mike Brey and Notre Dame don't yet have a commitment from the class of 2020 -- and that's after taking no commitments in 2019 -- but they are on the board for the class of 2021. Local wing JR Konieczny committed to the Irish on Sunday and he's a nice start to their efforts in what is looking like a strong 2021 class in Indiana. A potential Rivals150 member when we update our rankings in September, Konieczny impressed me during July with his combination of size and ability to stretch defenses with his jump shooting. He gets the ball of quick, he is skilled and looking at him, he's still got a ways to go in terms of filling out, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him grow a bit more before he makes his way to campus.



3. EUGENE BROWN COULD END UP A STEAL

At the end of the day, somebody is going to land themselves a guy with huge upside in four-star wing Eugene Brown from Georgia. When I last saw him in June, the athletic small forward with three-point range looked on the verge of seeing his recruitment explode. But, he was injured during July and because schools haven't really gotten a good chance to evaluate him, his recruitment didn't quite take off like I thought it would. Now, don't get me wrong, Brown's final list of Butler, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ohio State and Texas A&M is plenty impressive. He has already visited Butler officially and plans to again and the hope is to complete official visits to his other finalists by early fall. Whoever gets him is potentially getting one of the bigger steals in the class of 2020. With a college weight program and repetition, he could develop into a premier college three-and-D guy. I don't know that I would call anybody the favorite for Brown just yet, but I would keep a close eye on Georgia Tech here. The Jackets haven't landed as much local talent as hoped under Josh Pastner, but they've been plugging away and with Brown they have as good a chance as they have ever had with a local star. If they can land him, he would be their first Rivals150 player from Georgia since Josh Okogie in 2016.



4. ADJUSTING THE 2020 RIVALS150

Because of the previously mentioned N'Faly Dante and Addison Patterson's moves to the class of 2019, we've had to make a few tweaks to the Rivals150. We'll fully update the rankings in early September, but we have made some recent moves. Most notably, Tennessee commit Keon Johnson moved up to five-star status at No. 17 overall. Lance Ware also made a big move as the power forward jumped from No. 52 to No. 34 overall. The move of Joe Bamisile into the top 50 has given Virginia Tech a top 10 class in 2020 to this point.

Maybe the biggest winner so far is Jordan Geronimo. The athletic wing with a dangerous jump shot has gone from unranked to four-star status and No. 74 nationally over the last week. Also making their way in as ranked three-star prospects are wings Mwani Wilkinson and Kerwin Walton.



5. IMPRESSIVE STARTS ON OVERSEAS TRIPS