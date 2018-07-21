MEQUON, Wisc. -- The Summer Jam at Homestead High School in the suburbs of Milwaukee has become a must stop event for me each summer. As usual it was a strong few days in the gym and as I move on to my next stop, I want to hand out some awards to guys such as Terrence Shannon Jr. MORE SUMMER JAM: Which schools need which prospect the most? | Bossi's Blog

MOST UPSIDE

Shannon is already a very good player. But as good as the slashing and athletic wing already is, it's nothing compared to his long term upside. In a time where most kids have been playing travel ball since they could dribble, this summer has been Shannon's first playing high level summer ball. A 17-year-old, he'll take a prep year next season and you can see him adding to his game each time out. Illinois and Louisville are heavily involved and had him on campus for unofficial visits in June while Florida State hosted him for an official visit.



BEST PROSPECT

This was actually a pretty easy call and that's no disrespect to anybody else who played in the Summer Jam, it's just a nod to the incredible skill level of Baldwin, Jr.

Baldwin Jr. is already as good a jump shooter from deep as there is in the country, he has tremendous size, his feel for the game is advanced and he's going to be a pretty good athlete when he finishes maturing physically. Wings with his skill and game at such a young age simply don't come along very often.



BEST USAGE OF A PASSPORT

A physically impressive wing with athleticism, an ideal basketball body type and good all around game, Moncrieffe had coaches scrambling for more information. It makes sense because the Canadian has game and considerable upside.

I really like that he doesn't force the issue and that he seems comfortable getting some easy buckets near the rim before making his way out. He doesn't over dribble, will rebound, has good instincts in transition and is obviously a pretty high level prospect. Arizona State, Florida, Vanderbilt and some others offered during the high school year but it's hard to imagine the offers won't be rolling in after the summer.



PERIMETER ENFORCER

It shouldn't come as a surprise that five-star point guard Suggs is one of the most physically tough players I saw in Milwaukee. After all, he is a star football player and it sure shows when he's on the basketball court. When Suggs locks in and really focuses on the defensive end, he's able to impose his will on on opponents with his physicality and vision. Seriously, he seems to see everything that's happening which allows him to be a great help defender in addition to what he's able to do one on one.

Offensively he was making some jump shots and didn't force things, but his chase down blocks and defensive intimidation impressed most. Minnesota, Xavier, Pittsburgh, Iowa State, Baylor, Arizona State, Marquette, UCLA and more have already offered and Kansas looks ready to jump in.



MOST FOCUSED

Talk about being locked in, Harvey's focus during his appearances at the Summer Jam was something else. Harvey was almost impossible to guard off the dribble and he was scoring again and again out of ball screen situations. He played aggressive without getting out of control and was also dialed in with his jump shot. Harvey said that he's spent the last few months in the gym focusing on finishing and tightening up his all around game and it showed.



ROLLIE FINGERS

What a relief it must be for Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann to know that he's got Carton committed and that he'll be able to hand him the ball to lead the Buckeyes' offense. I had to give some type of nod to Milwaukee and years ago Rollie Fingers was a dominant reliever whose reliability and consistency made everybody in the park feel safe about a lead. Carton gives off that same vibe. He's sure of himself, sure of his decisions and plays with just enough explosion that you can't ever rest defensively.



MOST DOMINANT

When it comes to scoring the ball, there was not a better player at the Summer Jam than Whitney. The five-star had a tremendous spring but during July he's taken his game to an entirely new level. The jump shot is falling, he's trusting his ball handling more and as they say, confidence is a heck of a drug. Big time athlete, big time scorer and big time prospect. Look for him to set up a visit with Kentucky now that they are making him a priority while Illinois and Louisville look to be pretty strong with Whitney -- who will soon release a top eight.



WIGGINS FLASHBACK