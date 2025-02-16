Sunday Morning Sidewalk: A homerun hire by Lanning

Oregon’s hiring of Ross Douglas as its new Wide Receivers Coach is a move that should excite Ducks fans. Douglas is a rising star in the coaching world, bringing with him a blend of NFL experience, collegiate success, and a track record of player development that makes him a perfect fit for Dan Lanning’s staff. This hire is not just about filling a vacancy—it’s about continuing to build Oregon into a championship-caliber program.

A Fast-Rising Coach with an NFL Pedigree

Douglas’ coaching trajectory has been nothing short of impressive. In just a few years, he has moved from a graduate assistant role at Rutgers to coaching in the NFL with the New England Patriots, where he was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2022. Working under Bill Belichick, one of the greatest football minds of all time, speaks volumes about his football acumen. If Belichick trusts a young coach to handle an entire position group, that’s all the endorsement you need.

During his time with the Patriots, Douglas helped Jakobi Meyers develop into a legitimate playmaker, and his ability to teach and maximize talent became evident. The fact that he quickly transitioned from a defensive assistant to an offensive coach at the NFL level also highlights his football intelligence and adaptability. That kind of versatility is invaluable in today’s game, and it’s something that will pay dividends for Oregon’s passing attack.

Proven Success at the College Level

Douglas' return to the college ranks at Syracuse in 2024 further solidified his reputation as one of the best young minds in the game. In just one season, he helped engineer the nation’s No. 1 passing offense, with Syracuse averaging 370 passing yards per game. That’s not just an improvement—it’s a transformation. His wide receiver unit played a massive role in that success, and despite Syracuse not having the traditional recruiting pull of an offensive powerhouse, Douglas found ways to maximize their potential.

Beyond his on-field impact, Douglas proved himself as an elite recruiter. He was named the second-best recruiter in the ACC by Rivals, which is an even greater accomplishment when considering the challenges of bringing top-tier receivers to Syracuse. That type of recruiting ability translates well to Oregon, where the Ducks already have a talent-rich receiver room but will continue to battle national powers for top recruits.

When you pair that level of offensive production and recruiting prowess with Oregon’s stacked wide receiver corps—including Evan Stewart, Kyler Kasper, Jeremiah McClellan, and incoming five-star freshman Dakorien Moore—it’s easy to see why Douglas was such an attractive hire. If he could produce elite results at Syracuse, imagine what he can do with the weapons at Oregon.

What This Means for Oregon and Ra’Shaad Samples

The decision to bring in Douglas instead of shifting responsibilities internally shows that Dan Lanning is always looking to upgrade his staff. Oregon could have promoted Ra’Shaad Samples, who has experience coaching wide receivers, and then searched for a new running backs coach. Instead, Lanning went with Douglas, signaling that this was a strategic outside hire rather than a reshuffling.

But what does this mean for Samples? That remains to be seen. I expect that Dan Lanning has already talked with him and that this was not a surprise to anyone inside the program. Samples is an elite recruiter with deep Texas ties, which provides tremendous value for Oregon. The Ducks definitely want to keep him on staff for at least another season, but the big question is how hard Texas will push to bring him back. The Longhorns are currently searching for a replacement for departed RB coach Tashard Choice, and with Samples' connections in Texas, he could be a top target for them.

The Big Picture: Oregon’s Staff is Built for Success

Oregon’s ability to attract and retain high-level coaching talent speaks to the direction of the program under Dan Lanning. With Douglas running the passing game and a deep, talented wide receiver group, the Ducks' offense is positioned to thrive. If Oregon can also hold onto Samples, it keeps one of the nation’s best recruiters in the fold for another year.

With Douglas leading the passing game, Oregon’s offense is in good hands. He has worked under some of the best coaches in football, helped produce elite-level play, and has the resume to back up the hype. This hire isn’t just a good one—it’s a great one. Ducks fans should be thrilled.