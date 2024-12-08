Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Dare Greatly

Dan Lanning was three months shy of his ninth birthday the last time Oregon faced Penn State. As a student of the game, Lanning surely understands the gravity of that matchup in 1995, even if it isn’t part of his personal narrative. For him, and for the players on this Oregon team, this game was not about redemption. It couldn’t be. Redemption implies a return from a fall they never experienced. For those of us who were around back then, however, it’s impossible not to feel the weight of history.

The Rose Bowl thirty years ago was a milestone for Oregon, a symbol of arrival. But it was also a harsh lesson, delivered by a Nittany Lions team led by the unstoppable Ki-Jana Carter. Penn State ran wild that day, and Oregon’s Cinderella story ended not with a flourish, but with a reminder of the gulf that existed between the best and those still climbing. Watching Saturday’s game, I couldn’t help but feel echoes of that era, not in the result, but in the journey.

Back then, the Ducks were the upstarts, playing on a stage they hadn’t seen in decades. The 1994 season had been one of magic and breakthroughs, but it was also one that exposed Oregon’s limitations. The Rose Bowl wasn’t just a game; it was a reality check. Fast forward to 2024, and while Oregon’s football program has transformed into a perennial contender, the specter of that first trip to Pasadena since 1958 still lingers in the memories of fans who lived through it. The contrast between eras is stark, yet the threads connecting them remain undeniable.

As the game unfolded, it was clear this Oregon team isn’t chasing the ghosts of 1995. They are their own entity, shaped by the here and now. The defense, uncharacteristically porous, allowed over 100 yards to two Penn State running backs, struggling to find answers against a physical Nittany Lions attack. And yet, the Ducks offense showed a resilience that stood in stark contrast to the lopsided narrative of years past. Scoring 45 points—more than any team had managed against Penn State all season—was a statement of its own. In fact, no one had scored that many points against Penn State since 2016, when Michigan’s juggernaut hung 49 on them in Ann Arbor.

This performance is indicative of a program that has learned to rise above its mistakes. The juxtaposition was striking. Oregon’s flaws were evident, but so was their refusal to yield. They fought through imperfection, a trait that has defined this team throughout the season. The pursuit of perfection often feels like chasing the horizon: beautiful, inspiring, but ultimately unattainable. And yet, what separates champions from the rest is how they respond when perfection slips through their fingers. This Oregon team didn’t collapse under the weight of their mistakes. They didn’t retreat into self-pity. Instead, they found ways to fight, to score, to make a game of it against a team that thrives on suffocating opponents.

In many ways, watching Oregon against Penn State felt like revisiting one of Ernest Hemingway’s truths: “The world breaks everyone, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places.” Oregon, a program that once lived on the fringes of college football’s elite, has learned to grow stronger with every break. They no longer crumble when things don’t go perfectly; they adapt, they push forward, and they find strength in their imperfections. This adaptability has become a hallmark of the Ducks under Dan Lanning, whose tenure has already begun to reshape what it means to play for Oregon.

Reflecting on the game, it’s impossible not to marvel at how far Oregon has come. Thirty years ago, a loss to Penn State symbolized a ceiling—the highest point Oregon could reach at the time. Now, a hard-fought game against the Nittany Lions feels like another step in a journey, not an ending. Redemption isn’t needed when there’s no longer a sense of limitation, when the program has grown beyond the narratives of the past.

The 2024 Ducks aren’t chasing perfection. They’re chasing something more sustainable: excellence in the face of adversity. And as they carve their own path, they remind us that the measure of a team isn’t in how it avoids mistakes, but in how it responds to them. Even if Oregon had not won on Saturday, I get the sense that they wouldn’t lose themselves either. For those of us who remember 1995, that might have been more than enough reason to believe in the road ahead - but the hard fought win gives us even more in which to believe.

This iteration of the Ducks stands as a testament to the power of perseverance. It’s easy to romanticize perfection, to hold it up as the ultimate ideal. But sports, like life, rarely unfold in perfect arcs. Success is messy, progress uneven, and triumph often emerges from the depths of struggle. Oregon’s journey reflects this reality. Their ability to balance ambition with resilience speaks to a program that understands the long game.

Penn State, for all their physicality and precision, was the kind of opponent that forces a team to look inward. The Ducks’ response revealed a lot about their character. Dillon Gabriel, the seasoned quarterback whose leadership has anchored the team all season, displayed poise under pressure. His connection with the offense—despite facing one of the nation’s toughest defenses—showcased a level of maturity and focus that has become synonymous with this Oregon squad. And while the defense struggled to contain Penn State’s ground game, they never let go of their early lead. They fought for every yard, every down, every chance to keep the momentum in their favor.



What stood out most wasn’t just the effort on the field, but the attitude of the team. There’s a quiet confidence in this group, a belief that every setback is an opportunity to learn. This mindset—fostered by Lanning and his staff—is what separates good teams from great ones. It’s a culture that values growth over immediate gratification, a philosophy that embraces the grind.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s game, I found myself thinking about the words of Theodore Roosevelt: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

Oregon’s players and coaches are in the arena. They’re striving, falling, rising again. They’re daring greatly. And for those of us who have watched this program evolve over decades, that’s more inspiring than any single victory could ever be. The road ahead is long, but it’s one the Ducks are ready to travel—not with the weight of the past holding them back, but with the lessons of history propelling them forward.