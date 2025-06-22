Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Stories Yet to Tell

In my younger days, I would have loved to travel more. When I was in the Marine Corps, nothing about traveling felt lonely or empty. When I was in Gaffney, South Carolina, even though it wasn’t home, there were places I remembered, old haunts, friends to catch up with – familiar faces and pleasant memories that kept the solitude at bay.

A 10-day business trip where the days blurred and I began to forget small details – like which hotel room I was in – also became a catalyst for thoughts that tend to wallow in the corners of the mind, untended, until there are no other distractions left to tame the noise.

But this trip was different. Days spent in Detroit – a city with which I have no real connection, no sense of identity – left the nights feeling longer, emptier. And it was during those nights, with the impending change at Duck Sports Authority hanging in the air, that a lot of buried questions began to surface.

Was I really ready to step away from writing? Not just from the site, but from storytelling entirely? Could I truly become that “idle king,” sitting by the still hearth while the tides of college football continued to shift and surge around me?

It little profits that an idle king...

Tennyson’s words had been ringing in my mind for weeks. I had written them as a farewell of sorts. A quiet acceptance that maybe my time had come – that it might be time to leave the pen behind, to let the ink dry, and watch the stories from the shoreline instead of crafting them.

And there is truth in that sentiment. I had felt it deeply: the weariness, the pull of other priorities, the awareness that I had written so many words over these past 14 years – some that mattered, and some that didn’t. It wasn’t bitterness that called me to step aside. It was reverence. A respect for the craft and a sense that maybe, just maybe, it was time to rest.

But the mind plays funny tricks on long, quiet nights in empty hotel rooms.

Because as much as I tried to convince myself that stepping away was the right move, there was a growing sense that the story wasn’t quite finished – not for me. And not because there were more articles to write about recruits or depth charts or game previews. No, what stirred inside was something different: a deeper, more personal connection to why I ever started doing this in the first place.

It wasn’t about having an audience, or site traffic, or subscriptions. It was about words – turning chaos into clarity, moments into meaning. It was about honoring the story.

And somewhere along those long nights, between the blurred days of corporate meetings and the quiet hum of a rental car driving through unfamiliar streets, that clarity began to take shape.

I realized I didn’t want to stop writing.

I just wanted to change how I was writing. I wanted to strip away the noise – the deadlines, the demands, the metrics – and return to the roots of it all: writing because I loved it. Writing because I still had something to say. Not to conquer new lands or chase numbers, but to honor the journey itself.

So as I drove back to Central Oregon on Thursday, all those thoughts began to blend into one. The decision crystallized: I would not step away completely. I would not let this chapter close on someone else’s timeline.

Instead, I would launch something of my own. An independent site where I could write the stories I wanted to tell, in the way I wanted to tell them. No pressure. No quotas. Just words – and the love of the game.

It will not be Duck Sports Authority. That era has run its course, and I’m proud of what we built. But this new space will be mine – not in the sense of ownership, but in the sense of voice. It will be a place to reflect, to analyze, to celebrate and to critique. A place to capture the spirit of Oregon football as I see it. And if that only speaks to a small audience, so be it.

Because in the end, the ink never truly dries. The mind that once imagined whole worlds cannot forget how. The heart that once bled onto pages still pulses with unwritten verses.

I don’t know if this will be a long chapter or a short one. I don’t know if the tide will call me back again and again – or only once more. But I know this:

I am not ready to be the idle king. Not yet.

There are still storms to chase, and stories to tell.

And this time, I will tell them on my own terms – right here, right now.