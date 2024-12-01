Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Through the years

There's something almost surreal about being a lifelong Oregon Ducks fan. I remember the Saturdays at Autzen Stadium in the 1970s, the vast stretches of empty bleachers and the feeling of hope we all tried to muster, even when wins were few and far between. Back then, the Ducks struggled not just to win, but to even be competitive. You'd go to games more for the ritual of it, the camaraderie among the small crowd, and the unwavering hope that someday, things would change. We never really believed in days like today. Hope was all we had.





In 2011, I started writing for Duck Sports Authority, and my perspective on Oregon football began to shift. I wasn't just a fan in the stands anymore; now I was watching the games from the press box, analyzing the action with a different kind of focus. The press box offers a unique view—you're not entirely removed from the roar of the crowd, but you feel it rather than live it. You’re away from the people, but still close to the heartbeat of the game. It’s a different kind of privilege, and it adds layers to my appreciation for how far this program has come.

Fast forward to today, and that belief feels more than justified. Oregon just wrapped up an undefeated 12-0 regular season, capping it off with a dominant 49-21 win over Washington. Watching this team march to perfection brought back echoes of 2010, the first time Oregon went 12-0. I remember how, back then, the wins didn’t defy expectations individually, but no one knew heading into the season that a perfect 12-0 was within grasp for the team led by LaMichael James. It was thrilling because it was unexpected, an underdog story in green and yellow. Oregon started out as the Cinderella team, scrapping their way into history, and every victory felt like magic.

But this season—this season feels different. The Ducks have spent almost the entire year in the top five, a position of power and respect that shows just how far the program has come. This isn't the scrappy, unpredictable Oregon of 2010. This is a team that carries the weight of expectation, a team that doesn’t just hope to win but is expected to dominate. The difference is clear. Back in 2010, there was this kind of wide-eyed wonder, a feeling that we were on the edge of something incredible. In 2024, we've already crossed that edge; we're in the middle of something established, something that’s been earned over years of hard work.

Sitting in the press box at Autzen now, with the stands packed and the roar of fans shaking the stadium, I think back to those quiet Saturdays of my youth. The contrast is amazing. The empty bleachers of the past have given way to a sea of green and yellow, a testament to the belief and resilience of everyone who kept showing up, even when the wins didn’t come.

The 2024 Ducks are a powerhouse, and it's something those of us who remember the lean years can truly appreciate.

This team—they're carrying a legacy that’s grown beyond what many of us could have imagined decades ago. They don’t have the same underdog charm as the 2010 squad, but they have something else: a swagger and a confidence, a reflection of how far Oregon football has come. And as someone who’s been there through it all, from the near-empty stands to the packed stadium and title dreams, and now with the perspective from the press box, I can tell you—this journey has been worth every moment.

I still remember those days in the 1970s, sitting in the bleachers with my dad, watching as our Ducks fought against teams that were simply bigger, faster, and stronger. There was no fancy scoreboard back then, no fireworks or hype videos. Just a bunch of guys in green and yellow, giving everything they had on the field. We lost more than we won, but we kept coming back, because there was something about this team that made you believe. Maybe it was the scrappiness, or maybe it was just the love of the game—but whatever it was, it kept us coming back for more.

That’s what makes seasons like this one so special. It’s not just about the wins, though those are great. It’s about the journey. It’s about remembering where we started and seeing how far we’ve come. It’s about the empty bleachers and the quiet Saturdays, and the belief that someday, things would change. And they did. Now, I sit in the press box, looking out over a packed stadium, and I think about all the fans who were there from the beginning, who believed when there wasn’t much reason to. This season is for them. It’s for everyone who sat through the losses, who cheered when there wasn’t much to cheer for, who showed up when it would have been easier to stay home.

The 2024 Ducks aren’t just playing for a championship. They’re playing for everyone who’s been there through the ups and downs, for everyone who’s worn green and yellow with pride, even when things weren’t going our way. They’re playing for the legacy of this program, for the belief that’s been passed down through the years. And as I watch from the press box, I can’t help but feel proud—not just of this team, but of the journey we’ve all been on together. It’s been a long road, but every step has been worth it.







