Survey: South Florida recruits predict teams' next commit
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted the annual South Florida High School Media Day on Saturday, with 110 of the high schools from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties turning out to meet with the media and discuss their upcoming seasons. As part of the event, we decided to survey the committed players on who will be joining them at their school. The answers, which are wide-ranging, are listed below.
KENTUCKY
The pick: Vincent Davis
Why: “We’re trying to flip him, but we’ll see.” - Three-star Kentucky tight end commit Nikolas Ognenovic
The pick: Vincent Davis
Why: “We’re trying to flip him. I’m going to get him. He’s going to go. That would be huge for us.” - Three-star Kentucky quarterback commit Nik Scalzo
MIAMI
The pick: Tyrique Stevenson
Why: “I think the next commit will be … I don’t know. Actually, I think Tyrique Stevenson. I think he’s going to Miami. That’s my pick.” – 2020 four-star Miami athlete commit Henry Gray
The pick: Kenny McIntosh
Why: I don’t really even know what he’s waiting for.” – Rivals250 Miami defensive back commit Te’Cory Couch
OHIO STATE
The pick: Elias Ricks
Why: “I’m trying to get Elias Ricks from Mater Dei (High School). I’m hoping it’s him anyway. I know him from The Opening. That’s the next pick for me.” – Three-star Ohio State defensive back commit Jordan Battle
OKLAHOMA
The pick: Deajuan Mcdougle
Why: “Oklahoma is one of his top schools and I’m trying to get him to come with me so we’ll see.” - 2020 four-star running back commit Jaylan Knighton
OREGON
The pick: Drake Jackson
Why: “I’m working on a few of my teammates like Deajuan Mcdougle, Bryce Gowdy and Jaylan Knighton but I’m in a group text with the other commits and we are working on Drake. He’s a defensive end and we need him.” - Four-star Oregon commit Ge'mon Earford
PENN STATE
The pick: Elijah Canion
Why: “I don’t really know about the boys up north, but from down south …. I think it’s going to be Elijah Canion. He has an offer already.” - Rivals100 Penn State wide receiver commit John Dunmore
PITTSBURGH
The pick: Kalani Norris or Daniel Carter
Why: “I’m trying to get my boy Kalani. He’s not saying much, he’s keeping quiet. But I’m trying to get him and Daniel Carter in the same package.” - Three-star Pittsburgh running back commit Vincent Davis
The pick: Tiawan Mullen
Why: “I think it’s going to be Tiawan Mullen. He likes it up there. I know because we were on that visit together. I saw how much he liked it. I think he’s coming to Pitt.” – Three-star Pittsburgh defensive tackle commit Calijah Kancey
SOUTH CAROLINA
The pick: Calijah Kancey
Why: “I’m trying to get Calijah Kancey. He’s committed to Pitt, but I’m going to get him. I feel like he’s coming to South Carolina in the end.” - South Carolina commit Mark Fox
SOUTH FLORIDA
The pick: Larry Smith
Why: “I’m trying to get my fellow linebacker, Larry Smith. That’s who I’m working on. He’s committed to UAB right now, but his process isn’t over. We are going up there together in August.” - Three-star USF linebacker commit Darius Williams
VIRGINIA
The pick: Westley Neal
Why: “I’ve been talking to a lot of kids. I’ve talked to some kids up in the DMV and that area, but I want to get Westley Neal to come over to UVA. He hasn’t been up there yet, but he gets a family vibe and he wants to look at it. Whatever happens.” – Three-star Virginia defensive end commit D'Sean Perry