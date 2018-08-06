Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-06 09:01:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Survey: South Florida recruits predict teams' next commit

Rob Cassidy and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

V6vptvswrafcm0rrdpvc
Drake Jackson
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted the annual South Florida High School Media Day on Saturday, with 110 of the high schools from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties turning out to meet with the media and discuss their upcoming seasons. As part of the event, we decided to survey the committed players on who will be joining them at their school. The answers, which are wide-ranging, are listed below.

RELATED: Takeaways from South Florida Media Days

KENTUCKY

The pick: Vincent Davis

Why: “We’re trying to flip him, but we’ll see.” - Three-star Kentucky tight end commit Nikolas Ognenovic

The pick: Vincent Davis

Why: “We’re trying to flip him. I’m going to get him. He’s going to go. That would be huge for us.” - Three-star Kentucky quarterback commit Nik Scalzo

Ompxtfieqyjchaup6pdj

MIAMI

The pick: Tyrique Stevenson

Why: “I think the next commit will be … I don’t know. Actually, I think Tyrique Stevenson. I think he’s going to Miami. That’s my pick.” – 2020 four-star Miami athlete commit Henry Gray

The pick: Kenny McIntosh

Why: I don’t really even know what he’s waiting for.” – Rivals250 Miami defensive back commit Te’Cory Couch

L11ponn34wmu33xdfklh

OHIO STATE

The pick: Elias Ricks

Why: “I’m trying to get Elias Ricks from Mater Dei (High School). I’m hoping it’s him anyway. I know him from The Opening. That’s the next pick for me.” – Three-star Ohio State defensive back commit Jordan Battle

Glvef3pqigjeo6ioicew

OKLAHOMA

The pick: Deajuan Mcdougle

Why: Oklahoma is one of his top schools and I’m trying to get him to come with me so we’ll see.” - 2020 four-star running back commit Jaylan Knighton

Ijnpfm57do8uoy2cxjsc

OREGON

The pick: Drake Jackson

Why: “I’m working on a few of my teammates like Deajuan Mcdougle, Bryce Gowdy and Jaylan Knighton but I’m in a group text with the other commits and we are working on Drake. He’s a defensive end and we need him.” - Four-star Oregon commit Ge'mon Earford

Lrgaevpvm1begoibtn9y

PENN STATE

The pick: Elijah Canion

Why: “I don’t really know about the boys up north, but from down south …. I think it’s going to be Elijah Canion. He has an offer already.” - Rivals100 Penn State wide receiver commit John Dunmore

Je91bfopasxg8afifuk9

PITTSBURGH

The pick: Kalani Norris or Daniel Carter

Why: “I’m trying to get my boy Kalani. He’s not saying much, he’s keeping quiet. But I’m trying to get him and Daniel Carter in the same package.” - Three-star Pittsburgh running back commit Vincent Davis

The pick: Tiawan Mullen

Why: “I think it’s going to be Tiawan Mullen. He likes it up there. I know because we were on that visit together. I saw how much he liked it. I think he’s coming to Pitt.” – Three-star Pittsburgh defensive tackle commit Calijah Kancey

Jd8me6a4rdftrdlrskly

SOUTH CAROLINA

The pick: Calijah Kancey

Why: “I’m trying to get Calijah Kancey. He’s committed to Pitt, but I’m going to get him. I feel like he’s coming to South Carolina in the end.” - South Carolina commit Mark Fox

Y9nzirqrrxrjabiwnzj1

SOUTH FLORIDA

The pick: Larry Smith

Why: “I’m trying to get my fellow linebacker, Larry Smith. That’s who I’m working on. He’s committed to UAB right now, but his process isn’t over. We are going up there together in August.” - Three-star USF linebacker commit Darius Williams

FOR MORE USF COVERAGE, VISIT RUNNINGTHEBULLS.COM.

VIRGINIA

The pick: Westley Neal

Why: “I’ve been talking to a lot of kids. I’ve talked to some kids up in the DMV and that area, but I want to get Westley Neal to come over to UVA. He hasn’t been up there yet, but he gets a family vibe and he wants to look at it. Whatever happens.” – Three-star Virginia defensive end commit D'Sean Perry

Fqhol7zhf2gvrgddggl2
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}