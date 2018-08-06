CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted the annual South Florida High School Media Day on Saturday, with 110 of the high schools from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties turning out to meet with the media and discuss their upcoming seasons. As part of the event, we decided to survey the committed players on who will be joining them at their school. The answers, which are wide-ranging, are listed below. RELATED: Takeaways from South Florida Media Days

KENTUCKY

The pick: Vincent Davis Why: “We’re trying to flip him, but we’ll see.” - Three-star Kentucky tight end commit Nikolas Ognenovic The pick: Vincent Davis Why: “We’re trying to flip him. I’m going to get him. He’s going to go. That would be huge for us.” - Three-star Kentucky quarterback commit Nik Scalzo

MIAMI

The pick: Tyrique Stevenson Why: “I think the next commit will be … I don’t know. Actually, I think Tyrique Stevenson. I think he’s going to Miami. That’s my pick.” – 2020 four-star Miami athlete commit Henry Gray The pick: Kenny McIntosh Why: I don’t really even know what he’s waiting for.” – Rivals250 Miami defensive back commit Te’Cory Couch

OHIO STATE

The pick: Elias Ricks Why: “I’m trying to get Elias Ricks from Mater Dei (High School). I’m hoping it’s him anyway. I know him from The Opening. That’s the next pick for me.” – Three-star Ohio State defensive back commit Jordan Battle

OKLAHOMA

The pick: Deajuan Mcdougle Why: “Oklahoma is one of his top schools and I’m trying to get him to come with me so we’ll see.” - 2020 four-star running back commit Jaylan Knighton

OREGON

The pick: Drake Jackson Why: “I’m working on a few of my teammates like Deajuan Mcdougle, Bryce Gowdy and Jaylan Knighton but I’m in a group text with the other commits and we are working on Drake. He’s a defensive end and we need him.” - Four-star Oregon commit Ge'mon Earford

PENN STATE

The pick: Elijah Canion Why: “I don’t really know about the boys up north, but from down south …. I think it’s going to be Elijah Canion. He has an offer already.” - Rivals100 Penn State wide receiver commit John Dunmore

PITTSBURGH

The pick: Kalani Norris or Daniel Carter Why: “I’m trying to get my boy Kalani. He’s not saying much, he’s keeping quiet. But I’m trying to get him and Daniel Carter in the same package.” - Three-star Pittsburgh running back commit Vincent Davis The pick: Tiawan Mullen Why: “I think it’s going to be Tiawan Mullen. He likes it up there. I know because we were on that visit together. I saw how much he liked it. I think he’s coming to Pitt.” – Three-star Pittsburgh defensive tackle commit Calijah Kancey

SOUTH CAROLINA

The pick: Calijah Kancey Why: “I’m trying to get Calijah Kancey. He’s committed to Pitt, but I’m going to get him. I feel like he’s coming to South Carolina in the end.” - South Carolina commit Mark Fox

SOUTH FLORIDA

The pick: Larry Smith Why: “I’m trying to get my fellow linebacker, Larry Smith. That’s who I’m working on. He’s committed to UAB right now, but his process isn’t over. We are going up there together in August.” - Three-star USF linebacker commit Darius Williams FOR MORE USF COVERAGE, VISIT RUNNINGTHEBULLS.COM.

