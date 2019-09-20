Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Noah Sewell will be at Georgia this weekend, and that’s a big deal for the Bulldogs because he’s a five-star linebacker and one of the best players in the 2020 class.

The Orem, Utah, standout who was outstanding at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge this summer has always had serious interest in the SEC. And, at 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds, Sewell has the body type to fit in right away.

Georgia has emerged as a major player in his recruitment, and LSU, Alabama and Ohio State should also be considered.

And then there is Oregon. His brother, Penei, plays for the Ducks, coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have made Sewell a top priority in the 2020 recruiting class. Sewell has made numerous trips to Eugene and loved it every time.

The five-star linebacker is going to be in Athens this weekend to experience one of the best environments in college football this season when Notre Dame visits. Will that be enough to sell Sewell on Georgia? Or will the family connections to Oregon – and his own enjoyment in Eugene – push him to the Ducks?