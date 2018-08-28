Oregon heads into Saturday’s season opener against Bowling Green as heavy favorites, with Las Vegas expecting them to beat the Falcons by just over four touchdowns. What would it take for the visiting MAC conference team to win in Eugene? Duck Sports Authority analysts A.J. Jacobson and Scott Reed try to answer this question in the latest edition of Take Two.





Jacobson: Bowling Green has not been a very good team under head coach Mike Jinks, who is entering his third season with the Falcons. After a 4-8 record his first season, the team followed it up with a 2-11 mark last year. By most measures, this would place him in the hot seat.

So, after giving up 38 points per game in 2017, he decided to clean house, retooling the entire defense. He replaced the entire staff on that side of the ball with former Youngstown State defensive coordinator, and head coach at Florida Atlantic, Carl Pelini.

Pelini brought in all new people of his own and has been installing his defense ever since. This is a work in progress as they expect install to be complete by approximately the end of the season.

So, to win at Oregon, they will have to score a lot of points. While they did ramp up their production offensively towards the end of the season in 2017 to the tune of mid-30’s per game, they will need something closer to 60 to win in Eugene.

For Bowling Green to win this game they will need to be +3 in the turnover department, and score touchdowns on 60%+ of their possessions. This task it doable, but it likely will not be done.