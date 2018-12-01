Holiday Bowl officials really like Oregon as a team that travels well, particularly to this bowl. There's a large contingent of Southern California Duck fans, and flights are easy and relatively affordable for fans from the Willamette Valley.

Of course, the upcoming league championships will shuffle the bowl order a bit, but unless the Wildcats upset heavily-favored Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, that's the likely matchup.

Dale Newton: The consensus landing spot for the Ducks is the Holiday Bowl versus Northwestern.

The Oregon football team will find out its 2018 bowl destination on Sunday but in the meantime, Duck Sports Authority analysts give their predictions in this edition of Take Two.

Oregon has a great history in this bowl, starting with a big win over Texas fueled by Joey Harrington in 2001, then Jeremiah Masoli Jeremiah Johnson and LeGarrette Blount running over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2008.

It's a great destination also for Oregon recruiting, showcasing the team in an area that's vital to their recruiting success.





A.J. Jacobson: I will not buck the trend and also predict that the Ducks will go to the Holiday Bowl. Part of my answer is selfish: I love San Diego. It would be fun to go down there where the weather is some of the best in the world, especially as it rains buckets up here in Eugene, even at Autzen.

The average temperature in Eugene in December/January is 46 degrees, with rain 15 days per month. San Diego averages 66 degrees and 4 days of rain per month for the same time frame.

You do the math.

With Washington going to the Rose Bowl and the Alamo likely to pick WSU, Holiday has the next pick and their choices would be Oregon or Utah. Utah is coming off a loss in which they scored three points. Oregon put up 55 on the Beavers.

Why would the Holiday pick the Utes over the Ducks?

There are other bowls the Ducks could conceivably go to, but we are going to put all our prediction eggs into one basket: Holiday Bowl.