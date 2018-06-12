In today’s edition of Take Two, we feature a couple players who have a chance to make a huge impact on the team in 2018 as Duck Sports Authority analysts Scott Reed and A.J. Jacobson try to answer the question: Which offensive player has the most to prove?

Oregon has the potential to field an extremely potent offense in 2018. In order to achieve what they are capable of certain stars need to align. They need to stay healthy at certain key positions. They need to clean up penalties and execution. And they need some players to step up.





Reed: Going into the 2018 season there is no doubt where the biggest weakness on offense lay – at the wide receiver position. With the loss of Charles Nelson to graduation, Oregon is going to need several players step up and perform for this unit. Coming in as a heralded four-star All-American, Dillon Mitchell seemed a perfect fit to make an instant impact. His freshman season was marred by nicks and dings while his sophomore season was disappointing – until the final two games when he caught 17 passes for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns. That represented nearly half of his production for the season.

With a healthy Justin Herbert, the Duck offense should be versatile and explosive; but Mitchell will have the spotlight squarely on him and as a junior, the requisite pressure. If he shows the accolades were deserved, Oregon will be in great shape. He will have plenty to prove.

Jacobson: The Oregon Duck offense has a few significant question marks heading into the 2018 season, with wide receiver leading the way and tight end not far behind. And while the Oregon running game has been solid and will be again next season, redshirt senior Tony Brooks-James has plenty to prove as he stakes his claim to the coveted position of being Oregon’s starting tailback. Last season the Duck running attack was centered around Royce Freeman, who had 244 carries for 1475 yards. Brooks-James had 498 yards on 93 carries getting into the end zone three times, and shared backup duties with Kani Benoit.

For 2018, Tony Brooks-James will have one season to be ‘the man’ and will do it with several talented youngsters breathing down his neck for playing time. TBJ needs to prove he is the starter despite stiff competition. Having something to prove is not necessarily a bad thing.