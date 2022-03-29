Takeaways and observations from Oregon's third spring practice Tuesday
After a two-week break, with the spring quarter starting at Oregon on Monday, spring football practices resumed for the Ducks Tuesday morning. The team will practice each Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news