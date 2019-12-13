1. Gregory Rousseau - Miami

The skinny: Rousseau committed to Miami during the spring after his junior season over offers from programs such as LSU, Georgia and USC. While overall the Canes’ performance this fall was far from inspiring, the play of Rousseau gave everyone in Coral Gables plenty to get excited about. His play this season has been exceptional as he quickly established himself as one of the top defensive line playmakers in the country. Finishing the regular season with 49 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, all eyes will be on Rousseau in 2020. Farrell’s take: Rousseau was a four-star ranked outside the Rivals250 who had a high ceiling but was very skinny and needed to fill out. He was great around the edge and added size and strength with a redshirt year. He’s one of the best pass rushers in the country.

2. Cameron McGrone - Michigan

The skinny: McGrone already held upwards of 20 offers when Michigan offered him during a June unofficial visit to campus. The Wolverines quickly jumped into the lead and after another visit to Ann Arbor in late July, he committed to Michigan during a press conference at his school. Playing in 10 games this fall, McGrone quickly became an important part of the Wolverines’ defense. He finished the regular season with 59 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble, and he could be the anchor of defensive coordinator Don Brown’s unit next fall. Farrell’s take: McGrone was a Rivals250 linebacker who wasn’t long but loved to hit and come downhill. He had great leadership skills as well and now he’s set to be one of the leaders of the Michigan defense.

3. Javian Hawkins - Louisville

The skinny: Hawkins was recruited by a few Power Five schools and chose Louisville in the summer - with little fanfare. After going through a dismal 2018 season, there were plenty of question marks surrounding the Louisville offense coming into 2019. At least some of those were answered by the exciting play of Hawkins, who totaled 1,420 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this fall. This included seven 100-plus yard games and one 200-plus yard game against Syracuse in November. Farrell’s take: Hawkins was a two-star who had speed but lacked size and power and we thought might get beat up at the FBS level. We were wrong - at least so far - as he’s gotten stronger and had an outstanding season. The speed is there, but so is the ability to bounce off some tackles.

4. Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State

The skinny: There was no drama in Sanders’ recruiting process as he committed to Oklahoma State during his junior season and stayed firm with the Cowboys. While his season was trimmed to 10 games due to a thumb injury, Sanders did more than enough to prove himself as Oklahoma State’s quarterback of the future. Finishing with 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air, plus 625 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, his dual-threat ability gave the Cowboys’ offense an exciting dimension throughout the season. He also earned Offensive Freshman of the Year honors in the Big 12. Farrell’s take: Sanders was a four-star outside the Rivals250 coming out of high school and a kid we liked who made quick decisions and threw an accurate ball. He could also run and extend the play and was sneaky strong. The Oklahoma State offense has been a perfect fit for him.

5. Azeez Ojulari – Georgia

The skinny: Ojulari trimmed his list of top schools to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, Clemson and Auburn before committing to the Bulldogs during an August press conference at his school.

With an impressive combination of athleticism and strength, Ojulari flashed star potential at times this fall. He finished with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, and while he is still raw it will be interesting to see how he progresses during this upcoming off-season. Farrell’s take: Ojulari was a Rivals250 defensive end who was sort of a hybrid between linebacker and rush end. He had skills but was very raw, but this season he’s shown he can be a nightmare as a pass rusher at times and it looks like he’s just starting to scratch the surface.

6. Kenneth Gainwell - Memphis

The skinny: Gainwell committed to Memphis over offers from Ole Miss, Tulane and Arkansas State in the summer leading up to his senior season. While there was hope that Gainwell would become a contributor for the offense this fall, not too many people expected him to gain almost 2,000 yards from the line of scrimmage. Finishing the regular season with 1,425 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and 532 yards and three touchdowns through the air, he became a lethal part of the Tigers’ offense this fall. Farrell’s take: Gainwell was a speedy but small receiver coming out of high school who was lightly recruited. He was a low three-star and no one saw this coming as he has become one of the most dynamic offensive players in the country.

7. Elijah Collins – Michigan State

The skinny: Collins trimmed his list of top schools to Michigan State, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin during a late September press conference at his school.

The Spartans’ offense may have struggled at times this fall, but that wasn’t due to the lack of production from Collins. The clear top back in the offense, he finished the regular season with 892 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and added 14 receptions for 96 yards through the air. Farrell’s take: Collins was a tall, upright runner with good size but average speed and burst coming out of high school. He is emerging as the next great back at Michigan State. He can catch the ball well and uses his size to get extra yardage.

8. Cory Trice — Purdue

The skinny: Trice chose Purdue over Group of Five offers and was recruited as a big athlete who could play safety or linebacker.

He has become one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten already and had 35 tackles and three interceptions this season. Farrell’s take: Trice was a big 6-foot-4 athlete who could have played a ton of positions coming out of high school and was a mid-level three-star. He was raw but had a high ceiling and he’s starting to emerge as an elite playmaker.

9. Verone McKinley III – Oregon

The skinny: McKinley committed to Oregon during the summer prior to his senior season over Washington, UCLA, Penn State and Nebraska. There was a bit of concern in Eugene after the departure of coach Willie Taggart, but his official visit to Eugene ended any doubts. While the Ducks had several young impressive parts to their secondary returning this fall, McKinley still seamlessly joined the group with 46 tackles, four interceptions and two pass break-ups. Farrell’s take: McKinley was an interesting evaluation because he wasn’t very big, but he had good speed and looked great at times in coverage. However, he also lost focus at times and was beaten in camp settings. We had him as a four-star outside the Rivals250 and so far he’s playing up to that ranking.

10. Ar’Darius Washington - TCU