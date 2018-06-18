🚨🎥🚨 four-star OL Chris Akporoghene @yomzking has a new top five... see if your school made the list! 🚨🎥🚨 pic.twitter.com/j4XLpd3RBY — Rivals (@Rivals) June 18, 2018

The Latest: Since the calendar turned to 2018, things have heated up on the recruiting front for four-star offensive tackle Chris Akporoghene. The Nigerian native moved from Knoxville, Tenn. to Bradenton, Fla. in order to attend IMG Academy and once he got on campus in Florida, college coaches were tripping over themselves to add to his offer list. After spending the spring dominating on the camp circuit while collecting offers and taking visit, Akporoghene elected to cut his list of options to five on Monday. Rivals.com caught up with him to breakdown each of his final contenders.

In His Words

"I have been ready to start focusing on a few schools for a while now and I have my list ready. My Top Five in no order is Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Nebraska and Duke. I'm planning to commit before I go back to school on July 24. I will still take some official visits in the fall but I want to make a decision so I can go back to school ready for my senior season>'

Oregon

"Oregon has been recruiting me ever since I've been here. Since my sophomore year pretty much. Coach Cristobal started recruiting me when he was the offensive line coach and he's been recruiting me hard and telling me he wants me to be a part of his program and I believe it. When I went down there, I felt comfortable there, the coaches were nice and I just got a really good vibe when I was there. I'm taking an official visit there this weekend. I didn't get to hear a lot of the educational part so I'm going there to find out more about the majors they have and stuff like that. I want to know more about the school part. I'm also going to spend more time with the players and get to know them and see what they think of the coaches and stuff like that."

Tennessee

"I would say I've always liked Tennessee because it was my first college game I attended. I went to the game against Florida and it was lively and the kind of environment that any high school football player would want to play in. I really liked it. Even when I didn't' have and offer I went there for visits and camps and stuff like that. Going over there so many times and not getting offered before was disappointing but when the new staff came in, Coach Weinke, who used to be at IMG, said he heard a lot about my work ethic and how I have improved as a player and came to see me for himself. I went up in the spring and they told me to go and work and be ready to come camp and show them that I have what it takes to be a Vol. I was a little hesistant about going because I had been there so many times -- probably 10 times -- and never been offered but I went there with a mindset to workout and compete and did well and Coach Pruitt called me out and told me he liked what he saw and he's impressed. He said he really needs me to be a part of the program because I can come in and help. Since then they've been talking to me and texting me every day and letting me know that they want me as part of their program." Hometown factor? That would be a huge factor because my family here is all Tennessee fans. They love that program so much and they've always told me not to give up on getting an offer from them."

Texas

"The reason I went to Texas is because of Coach Hand. He was at Auburn before and when he was there he was recruiting me. I've heard a lot of great stuff about him. I know both of the guys from Nigeria on Auburn that he coached and recruited and they are one of the reasons why I wanted to visit because they told me he's a great man and he really helps the offensive linemen a lot. He told me to come down there and see what they're doing with the offensive line. I got to go down there and meet everyone. They had a big event for the recruits and I got to meet some other guys and they showed me what they're trying to do and why I will be really good for thing. The head coach said he heard a lot about me and had been waiting to meet me so it was great to spend time with him. When I went there I saw the whole thing and I really liked it. We got to talk about the program. It was a good visit I really enjoyed it. I want to go back again for an official visit."

Nebraska

"I'm planning on taking an official visit this fall. I've talked to the coaches and they reach out a few times a week to let me know they're interested in me. They just want me to see what they have to offer. They keep telling me it's a special place up there and I have to go and see it for myself. It's a new coaching staff and I like the energy they have. They have something special going on and I want to go there and see it myself. I think it would be a good fit for me because I'm an athletic offensive lineman and that's what they like to use in their offense. I used to train with Jackson Hannah and the day he committed I got a text from the coach and they told me they want me to be the next guy from Tennessee going over there. I'm excited to get there and see it for myself."

Duke