"Coach Mack Brown is a genuine person," Palmer said. "You can tell, especially when you go up there. You see what he did at Texas, he was the man down here. Since he left, he doesn't offer many Texas kids, but I was the first running back in my class that he offered so that stood out to me. He also said I have a chance to play early."

At North Carolina, a connection with Mack Brown has the Tar Heels in strong positioning, especially given Brown's Texas ties.

The offers and attention have followed as Palmer has accumulated close to 40 offers from programs across the nation, but a quintet of North Carolina , USC , Oregon , Penn State and Arkansas have made the biggest impacts.

AUSTIN — Decatur (Texas) running back Nathaniel Palmer has proven to be one of the more productive backfield weapons in the state of Texas through his junior season, as he ran for 2,250 yards and 25 touchdowns along with hauling in 30 receptions for 308 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.

At USC, a relationship with running backs coach Kiel McDonald that stretches back to his days at Utah has the Trojans in solid positioning.

"Coach McDonald offered me at Utah and when he left he offered me at USC," he said. "That stands out to me, the love, loyalty and communication that he brought to USC. He's been recruiting me since the summer of my ninth grade year. I feel like he could take me to the next level."

Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider has the Nittany Lions in competition as well as the opportunity to play in the Big Ten.

"They stand out, especially being in the Big Ten," he said. "They're in a great conference to play in, especially with the running back room that they have. They're producing running backs and sending them to the league and that's the major goal for me. Me and Coach Seider have built a good relationship these last few months."

Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has remained in steady contact as Palmer is one of many featured backs that the Ducks are pursuing in 2024.

"Oregon just speaks for itself," he said. "The name, the legacy and the dynasty that they have there. Coach Locklyn is a great dude. I feel like he can take me to the next level. Oregon is Oregon."

Palmer plans on taking official visits to all five programs and deciding from each ahead of his senior season.

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Palmer is ranked as the No. 37 running back in the country and the No. 91 recruit from the state of Texas for the class of 2024, according to Rivals.