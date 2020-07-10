DuckSportsAuthority - The best non-conference games we might not see in 2020

The Big Ten announced Thursday that it would play a conference-only schedule if there is a college football season and other Power Five conferences could follow suit. If that becomes the case, here is a look at 11 games that could have been recruiting opportunities for these schools but might not take place now: RELATED: Big Ten pulls plug on non-conference action | Will other schools follow Ivy League?



USC vs. Alabama in Arlington, Tex., Sep. 5

Five-star quarterback Bryce Young signed with Alabama, but he had previously been committed to USC and he could be one of the next superstars in college football. The Crimson Tide have also landed WR Traeshon Holden and OL Tommy Brown from California in recent recruiting cycles along with others from the West region.

This was going to be one of the biggest and best early-season matchups in college football, where USC could make a big statement with a win over Alabama that could have further helped recruiting regionally and nationally. A major victory by the Crimson Tide could have helped them even more across the West.

Michigan at Washington, Sep. 5

The last two commitments for Michigan both came from the West region with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei receiver Cristian Dixon and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive end Quintin Somerville joining the class. Last recruiting cycle, the Wolverines went to California and Colorado for signees, so that area of the country is a priority for coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff. Going to play in Washington in front of a loaded group of prospects in that state and in the West could be a major recruiting victory for the Wolverines, if it would have happened.

Baylor vs. Ole Miss in Houston, Sep. 6

Baylor does not have any commitments from Mississippi and Ole Miss does not have any pledges from Texas, but last cycle the Rebels landed three-star QB Kade Renfro from Stephenville, Tex., and closed out the class with three-star OL Cedric Melton from Houston (Texas) Klein Cain. More than regional recruiting, this is going to be the opening act of new Baylor coach Dave Aranda and first-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. A statement win here could spark recruiting for either school.

Texas at LSU, Sep. 12

One of the biggest tests all of last season for LSU came early when the Tigers hung on at Texas, so this rematch - with Texas QB Sam Ehlinger back and a new signal-caller at LSU - would have been so interesting.

From a recruiting standpoint, coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers have run roughshod through the state this recruiting cycle with four-star commitments from QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR JoJo Earle and defensive end Landon Jackson. LSU is among some of the favorites as well for five-star RB Camar Wheaton, the top-rated player in the state of Texas although the Longhorns, Oklahoma and others are battling there, too.

Ohio State at Oregon, Sep. 12

This was going to be one of the best early-season matchups and both sides had major recruiting victories possible. If the Ducks could beat Ohio State or even put together a strong showing, West prospects would definitely have taken notice and it could have majorly helped Oregon’s recruiting efforts.

For the Buckeyes, heading to play in the Pacific Northwest could have been a big recruiting boon as they go after five-stars WR Emeka Egbuka and DL J.T. Tuimoloau, who are both from the state of Washington. Ohio State has made a lot of effort to make a dent in the West region and a big win in Eugene would have been a huge statement.

North Carolina vs. Auburn in Atlanta, Sep. 12

The Tar Heels and the Tigers don’t always shop in the same stores for prospects and don’t battle each other often on the recruiting trail, but this matchup was going to be a big statement game for both teams.

Auburn hits Georgia all the time for prospects even though Texas, Florida and in-state recruits have been a focus so far this cycle. North Carolina has almost exclusively loaded up with in-state prospects this cycle, but getting into Georgia and putting together a good showing against an SEC opponent could have helped the Tar Heels a lot.

Iowa State at Iowa, Sep. 12

Iowa has roundly dominated in-state recruiting in this rivalry and the Hawkeyes have commitments from six of the top-10 prospects in the state so far this recruiting cycle. The Hawkeyes have also won the last five matchups, but the last three have been close and Iowa State, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, could be a sleeper in the Big 12 this season. If coach Matt Campbell stays in Ames, then Iowa State could be an even bigger factor in this series moving forward, especially with some upheaval in Iowa City this offseason.

Kentucky at Louisville, Nov. 28

This matchup is always an underrated rivalry and it has all kinds of recruiting ramifications as Kentucky seems to be turning a corner as an SEC East contender and Louisville is looking to become a player again under coach Scott Satterfield. The Wildcats are doing much better with in-state recruiting as four-star WR Dekel Crowdus and two others among the top eight players in the state of Kentucky are already committed. Louisville has an impressive class, but not one player from the state. A big win for the Cardinals here could have helped in-state recruiting a bunch.

Florida State at Florida, Nov. 28

More than half of Florida’s recruiting class are in-state pledges and just under half of Florida State’s commitments are from the state, so this rivalry always has tremendous recruiting implications. The Gators have won the last two in this series, but before that Florida State won five straight. Five-star safety Corey Collier, four-star safety James Williams and four-star CB Jason Marshall are top-10 in-state prospects who are being chased by both these teams. A win could go a long way, like always.

South Carolina at Clemson, Nov. 28

South Carolina won the grand prize in last year’s in-state recruiting battle for five-star defensive end Jordan Burch as Clemson, LSU and others were involved. The Gamecocks also landed four-star QB Luke Doty, who was ranked as the second-best prospect in the state.

But Clemson is now beyond just taking some of the best local talent as the national powerhouse can go anywhere in the country to get any player. The Tigers have won six-straight over South Carolina, many in convincing fashion, but this could have been an opportunity for Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp as he looks to keep his job in Columbia.

Notre Dame at USC, Nov. 28