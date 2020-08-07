DuckSportsAuthority - The five best safety groups in college football

*****

1. OREGON

Jevon Holland (8) (AP Images)

Along with an impressive group of cornerbacks, the Ducks are also loaded at safety with Jevon Holland, Brady Breeze, Verone McKinley and Nick Pickett providing plenty of depth and talent.

*****

2. TCU

Trevon Moehrig (AP Images)

Trevon Moehrig is a preseason All-American who is considered the top safety in the country by many, while Ar’Darius Washington is a playmaker who further solidifies a potent secondary.

*****

3. LSU

JaCoby Stevens (AP Images)

JaCoby Stevens arrived in Baton Rouge with plenty of potential, and last season he began to reach that with 85 tackles and three interceptions. Todd Harris will be looking for a big season after missing the majority of 2019 with an injury.

*****

4. FLORIDA STATE

Hamsah Nasirildeen (AP Images)

Hamsah Nasirildeen had the breakout season in 2019 that many were waiting for, while Cyrus Fagan and Carlos Becker give the Seminoles plenty of experience at the position.

*****

5. USC

Talanoa Hufanga (AP Images)

Talanoa Hufanga has All-American abilities if he can overcome his injury history, while Isaiah Pola-Mao gives the Trojans two returning starters at the position who can take a game over.

*****

OTHER SAFETIES OF NOTE