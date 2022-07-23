The latest on former Ducks competing at the World Athletics Championships

As the World Athletics Championships come to a close in Eugene, there are still a few Ducks left to compete who are striving to get Oregon’s first medal of these games.

Before we get to the Ducks, World record alert ...

American Sydney McLaughlin lowered her own world record for the second time in a month — achieving an astonishing 50.68 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles -- the first woman to post a time below 51 seconds ever.

“The time is absolutely amazing and the sport is getting faster and faster,” McLauglin said. “I’ll only get faster from here.”

After qualifying for the semifinals on Thursday, former Duck Raevyn Rogers made it through to the 800-meter finals on Friday after getting third place in her heat with a qualifying time of 1:58.77.

The former national champion with Oregon wasn’t able to compete at the new edition of Hayward Field when she was in college, but that didn’t stop her from feeling the love from the crowd as if she was still a student-athlete.

“It’s such an amazing feeling,” Rogers said. “It’s unlike any feeling in the world for sure.”

She placed third in her heat, which didn't get an automatic qualifying bid to the final, but after the heats commenced her time allowed her to join Athing Mu and Ajee Wilson as the three Americans in the final.

Former Duck Jenna Prandini helped the U.S. women’s 4x100 meter relay team qualify for the finals on Saturday by clocking a 10.36 third leg, achieving a world-leading 41.56 altogether.

“To be able to do it with this squad and also to be able to do it at Hayward is really special to me,” Prandini said.

After not qualifying for the 200-meter final, Prandini felt that she still had gas in the tank to help the U.S. achieve more in these championships.

“Obviously, I was pretty disappointed,” Prandini said. “I felt I could’ve done better, but I had to shake that off because we have big goals in the 4x100 as well.”

Fellow former Oregon standout Kemba Nelson joined the Jamaican women in the 4x100 meters after not being able to qualify to the 100-meter final. Her 10.11 anchor leg helped the Jamaicans get second place in the heat and advance to the final on Saturday.

“I was pretty confident coming here,” Nelson said. “I’m proud of competing for Jamaica. We managed to bring the stick to me so I was able to finish safely.”

Michael Norman, a USC alum, earned the gold medal in the men’s 400-meter final over world No. 1 Kirani James with a time of 44.29.

“It will take some time to reflect on what it means to be a champion and to understand what it takes to be better,” Norman said. “It is going to be a memorable one.”

Saturday is a busy one for Oregon fans at the World Athletics Championships.

American Alaysha Johnson will compete in the 100-meter hurdles preliminary heats at 11:20 a.m. PT. Shana Grebo, who competed for the Ducks this past season, will look to help France get past the preliminary heats of the 4x400 meter relay at 5:10 p.m.

All-American this past season for the Ducks, Emanuel Ihemeje Jr., will get his first world championship finals experience at 6:00 p.m. PT. Also getting her first World championship finals experience is Nelson in the 4x100 meter relay final at 7:30 p.m. PT.