It has been almost 30 years, going back to the Southwest Conference’s dissolution in 1996, that one of college football’s major conferences has vanished.

Depending on a few key decisions from important players in the game of conference realignment, we might see it again this week.

Following USC and UCLA’s announced departures to the Big Ten last year and Colorado’s announced move back to the Big 12 last week, Oregon and Washington are now on the verge of leaving the 108-year-old conference -- and possibly causing it to go extinct -- per reports.

In the latest and most consequential development on a chaotic Friday morning, Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel reported that Washington and Oregon informed Pac-12 presidents that they plan to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, with that invitation expected to come soon.

After reports emerged Friday morning of the nine leftover Pac-12 schools being committed to signing a grant of rights agreement, the situation for the conference quickly deteriorated. Wetzel reported that the league couldn't close on that grant of rights deal and that the conference's survival likely depended on whether Oregon makes a deal with the Big Ten.