Oregon and Washington to accept Big Ten invites

It has been almost 30 years, going back to the Southwest Conference’s dissolution in 1996, that one of college football’s major conferences has vanished.

Depending on a few key decisions from important players in the game of conference realignment, we might see it again this week.

Following USC and UCLA’s announced departures to the Big Ten last year and Colorado’s announced move back to the Big 12 last week, Oregon and Washington are now on the verge of leaving the 108-year-old conference -- and possibly causing it to go extinct -- per reports.

In the latest and most consequential development on a chaotic Friday morning, Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel reported that Washington and Oregon informed Pac-12 presidents that they plan to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, with that invitation expected to come soon.

After reports emerged Friday morning of the nine leftover Pac-12 schools being committed to signing a grant of rights agreement, the situation for the conference quickly deteriorated. Wetzel reported that the league couldn't close on that grant of rights deal and that the conference's survival likely depended on whether Oregon makes a deal with the Big Ten.

The roadblock came after Oregon expressed concerns about the Pac-12's proposed media right deal with Apple TV+, Dellenger reported. The contract would pay league members noticeably less than other Power Five schools receive from their respective conference's TV deals.

On Thursday morning, Big Ten presidents had authorized conference commissioner Tony Petitti to explore expansion and bring them back more information on Oregon and Washington, according to an ESPN report.

According to various reports, the newest members would receive a fraction of the media rights payout its conference mates get, with Wetzel noting it could be “maybe 50 to 60 percent.”

Meanwhile, for months, the so-called “Four Corners schools” – Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah – had been linked to the Big 12 and with the Buffs now gone, there’s increased attention on whether the other three will join them.

Earlier this week, the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees both Arizona and Arizona State, discussed a potential move in a private executive session on Tuesday. Given that shared governance, there’s some thought that the Arizona schools’ futures are bound together. In June, and in response to a question on whether the two universities could be split, Arizona president Robert Robbins said the Wildcats can make a decision to leave without the Sun Devils but added that such a scenario would be “unlikely.”

Additionally, as Dellenger noted earlier this week, Arizona State president Michael Crow, who wields significant power in the state and with the board of regents, has been one of the Pac-12’s most vocal public supporters. While Arizona has a "deep interest" in heading to the Big 12, the board of regents, which hopes for Arizona and Arizona State to stay together in the same league, controls the decision. With the Sun Devils hesitant to bounce from the Pac-12, that once-expected move has stalled.

But if Oregon and Washington are on the way out the door, is it only a matter of time until the rest of the conference collapses?

