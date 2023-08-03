It has been almost 30 years, going back to the Southwest Conference’s dissolution in 1996, that one of college football’s major conferences has vanished.
Depending on a few key decisions from important players in the game of conference realignment, we might see it again this week.
Following USC and UCLA’s announced departures to the Big Ten last year and Colorado’s announced move back to the Big 12 last week, Oregon and Washington are now on the verge of leaving the 108-year-old conference -- and possibly causing it to go extinct -- per reports.
In the latest and most consequential development on a chaotic Friday morning, Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel reported that Washington and Oregon informed Pac-12 presidents that they plan to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, with that invitation expected to come soon.
After reports emerged Friday morning of the nine leftover Pac-12 schools being committed to signing a grant of rights agreement, the situation for the conference quickly deteriorated. Wetzel reported that the league couldn't close on that grant of rights deal and that the conference's survival likely depended on whether Oregon makes a deal with the Big Ten.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5QYWMgMTIgY291bGRuJiMzOTt0IGNsb3NlIGEgR3JhbnQgb2YgUmln
aHRzIGRlYWwgdGhpcyBtb3JuaW5nLiBGYXRlIG9mIGxlYWd1ZSBsaWtlbHkg
cmVzdHMgb24gaWYgT3JlZ29uIGNhbiBtYWtlIGEgZGVhbCB3aXRoIHRoZSBC
aWcgVGVuLiBUaGVyZSBpcyBoZXNpdGFuY3kgYW1vbmcgbWFueSBpbiBCaWcg
VGVuIGFib3V0IGxvZ2lzdGljcyBvZiAxOCB0ZWFtIGxlYWd1ZSwgdHJhdmVs
IHRvIEV1Z2VuZS4gTW9uZXkgdXN1YWxseSB3aW5zIG91dCBpbiB0aGVzZSB0
aGluZ3MuIFdlJiMzOTtsbCBzZWUuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFuIFdldHplbCAo
QERhbldldHplbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5X
ZXR6ZWwvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODc0ODE0NzY4MTA0NjUyODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny
YyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny
aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93
aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8
L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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The roadblock came after Oregon expressed concerns about the Pac-12's proposed media right deal with Apple TV+, Dellenger reported. The contract would pay league members noticeably less than other Power Five schools receive from their respective conference's TV deals.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgYSByb2xsZXIgY29hc3RlcjogTWludXRlcyBiZWZvcmUg
UGFjLTEyIHByZXNpZGVudHMgbWVldGluZyB3YXMgc2NoZWR1bGVkIHRvIGJl
Z2luLCBPcmVnb24gb2ZmaWNpYWxzIGV4cHJlc3NlZCBmdXJ0aGVyIGNvbmNl
cm5zIGFib3V0IEFwcGxlIGRlYWwsIHNvdXJjZXMgdGVsbCA8YSBocmVmPSJo
dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lhaG9vU3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl
NUV0ZnciPkBZYWhvb1Nwb3J0czwvYT4uPGJyPjxicj5QYWMtMTIgbm93IG5v
dCBleHBlY3RlZCB0byByZXNvbHZlIEdvUiB0aGlzIG1vcm5pbmcuIDxhIGhy
ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmFscGhEcnVzc29BUD9yZWZfc3Jj
PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcmFscGhEcnVzc29BUDwvYT4gcmVwb3J0ZWQgYSBC
aWcgVGVuIG1lZXRpbmcgbGF0ZXIuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9zcyBEZWxsZW5n
ZXIgKEBSb3NzRGVsbGVuZ2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu
Y29tL1Jvc3NEZWxsZW5nZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODc0Nzk0MzAwNTcyMDE2NjQ/
cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j
a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50
d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp
cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
On Thursday morning, Big Ten presidents had authorized conference commissioner Tony Petitti to explore expansion and bring them back more information on Oregon and Washington, according to an ESPN report.
According to various reports, the newest members would receive a fraction of the media rights payout its conference mates get, with Wetzel noting it could be “maybe 50 to 60 percent.”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Meanwhile, for months, the so-called “Four Corners schools” – Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah – had been linked to the Big 12 and with the Buffs now gone, there’s increased attention on whether the other three will join them.
Earlier this week, the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees both Arizona and Arizona State, discussed a potential move in a private executive session on Tuesday. Given that shared governance, there’s some thought that the Arizona schools’ futures are bound together. In June, and in response to a question on whether the two universities could be split, Arizona president Robert Robbins said the Wildcats can make a decision to leave without the Sun Devils but added that such a scenario would be “unlikely.”
Additionally, as Dellenger noted earlier this week, Arizona State president Michael Crow, who wields significant power in the state and with the board of regents, has been one of the Pac-12’s most vocal public supporters. While Arizona has a "deep interest" in heading to the Big 12, the board of regents, which hopes for Arizona and Arizona State to stay together in the same league, controls the decision. With the Sun Devils hesitant to bounce from the Pac-12, that once-expected move has stalled.
But if Oregon and Washington are on the way out the door, is it only a matter of time until the rest of the conference collapses?