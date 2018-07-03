CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Trejan Bridges

STOCK UP

Bridges had his moments during the one-on-one session but he really shined during the 7-on-7 portion when he caught multiple touchdown passes, made some difficult grabs on the sideline and dominated at times. He could be a star in Oklahoma’s offense.

One of the biggest surprises of the Five-Star Challenge, Groulx was completely unstoppable for large portions of the camp. He is a tough matchup since he’s such a great route runner and tough to slow down. The Wake Forest commit should draw Michael Campanaro comparisons.

Palmer took over during the one-on-one portion of camp and had his way multiple times against some outstanding defensive backs. Later in the camp, the four-star moved over to defensive back and shined there as well. LSU and many others remain involved.

On the hoof, Higgins is one of the best-looking receivers in the country. He’s a big, physical outside receiver who can make plays especially against smaller cornerbacks. He had a drop or two but rarely and with his size and playmaking ability, he’s a special receiver. Texas, Stanford and others are involved.

Knox was dominant in the red zone during the 7-on-7 portion of camp. Time and again, his team’s quarterback simply threw the ball in his direction and Knox out-jumped and outreached smaller cornerbacks to make the play in the corner of the end zone. Tennessee, Arkansas, Ohio State and others are in the mix.

Williams is skinny but he’s really fast, electric with the ball in his hands and he’s a playmaker down the field. The four-star receiver also finished second in the Fastest Man competition and even edged out Kelee Ringo in a final race, although he got an early start. Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA are in the mix among others.

Broussard was a major surprise at the camp and really performed well with some of the best receivers in the country. Great hands, great feet and a solid route runner, it’s a shock that the three-star receiver from California does not have many more offers. He would be a steal for a mid-level Pac-12 school. Only FAU and Rice have offered so far.

Robinson is short but he’s put together physically and he’s like a video game on the field. He has great moves to separate from cornerbacks, terrific speed to catch up to overthrows and then with the ball in his hands, Robinson has that make-you-miss ability. Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue are heavily involved.

Lay was one of the best-looking prospects at the entire event, regardless of position. The Clemson commit is all of 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, he moves really well and already looks like he has spent years in a college weightlifting program. His hands are a question, but Lay is taking the elevator up.

STOCK STEADY

Haselwood was in the running for wide receiver MVP and he made an argument to be the top-ranked receiver in this class. He has speed, length, excellent hands and the Georgia commit can dominate against anybody.

Wease beat No. 1 overall prospect Derek Stingley Jr. numerous times in one-on-ones and had moments where he showed off why he’s the top-ranked WR in the 2019 class. The Oklahoma commit faded away at times, too, but there’s no question his ability is special.

Dunmore was great during one-on-one drills, has an extra burst to catch up to overthrown passes and he has tremendous hands as well. He’s already a top-10 receiver in this class and could inch up a little further. It wasn’t ideal that he put his backpack on and sat out his team’s championship game during 7-on-7 play. Penn State, Florida State and others are involved.

Did Wilson dominate like the best wide receiver in the country should? No. But the high four-star Ohio State commit had moments where he completely took over and made big catch after big catch. There is no question Wilson has special talent and he could be awesome in the Buckeyes’ offense.

Early in the camp, Britt was dominant and was making a statement as arguably one of the best 2020 receivers nationally. The Miami commit did not stay consistent throughout the entire camp but he was still spectacular at times and might even make a slight move up in the position rankings.

Curry was consistently good throughout the camp. He made catches during one-on-ones, made some tough grabs during 7-on-7 and proved he’s a top-100 player in the class. Curry was reliable all camp, showed up throughout the day and made an impression. Auburn, Oklahoma and others are in the mix.

The first thing that stands out about Wilhoite is his size, his length and his great hands. During drills, the new Oregon commit didn’t drop a ball, has an extra gear to catch up to passes and looked great on the hoof.

Ranked as the second-best receiver in the state of Mississippi, Mingo was quietly consistent and solid all day. He has a good physical build and showed off great hands. The four-star did not dominate and wow, he wasn’t a highlight-reel-waiting-to-happen, but Mingo caught pass after pass and looked the part. Ole Miss is considered the front-runner.

Downs is really undersized and that could be a concern moving forward, but the 2020 wide receiver can get open against almost anybody and he’s a playmaker. The four-star has great hands, too, and almost never drops a pass. Kansas State, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State and others are in the early mix.

Gilbert still has two years of high school football left. That’s hard to imagine since he’s so physically developed, so big at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds and Gilbert moves really well. The 2020 tight end has great hands and since he’s already a five-star and ninth nationally, moving up anymore seems unlikely.

Randolph is incredibly long and athletic at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds and he uses that size to his advantage to outreach smaller defenders. If there’s one criticism, it’s that Randolph struggled off the line sometimes because linebackers got their hands on him and he couldn’t get into his route quickly.

STOCK DOWN

By no means was Rooks bad and he did not struggle during the Five-Star Challenge. The 2020 four-star made some impressive catches but he wasn’t as dominant as someone who is ranked No. 32 nationally should be. A slight move down would not be surprising. South Carolina and others are involved.