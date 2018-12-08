What happened: the Ducks third cupcake left them looking lethargic, bloated on sugar and fat. They sleepwalked through a 35-22 victory after jumping out to a 14-0 lead, making just enough big plays to keep a pesky San Jose State team at bay.

The Ducks entered the game as 42-point favorites. San Jose State had lost 44-38 to UC Davis in week one and had been shut out 31-0 to Washington State in week two. They would finish the season 1-11 with a lone win over UNLV.

Early alarm bells: For the second time in the young season Justin Herbert completed less than 50% of his passes. Plagued by drops, the Ducks junior NFL prospect went 16-34 for 309 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He threw a pick in the end zone just before halftime, failing to see an underneath defender who tipped the ball. Dillon Mitchell, Johnny Johnson and Kano Dillon had early drops as the passing game struggled to find a rhythm early.

The offensive line, meanwhile, had trouble adjusting to stunts and slants by a big San Jose State defensive line. Run blocking suffered. The Ducks gained just 134 yards rushing on 49 carries, a paltry 2.7 yards a try.

They stuck stubbornly to a plan that wasn't working, running frequently on first and second down for little gain. Fan discontent with the Pistol Formation and the blueprint for the new offense Cristobalized into a mild internet uproar.

Coach speak: After the game, Mario Cristobal told reporters, "To me, what affected it most was being off schedule from a down-and-distance standpoint. A negative play or a zero-yardage gain on first down starts putting you in second-and-10, second-and-12.”

All he does is score touchdowns: redshirt freshman Cyrus Habibi-Likio continued his stint as the Ducks reliable weapon as a goal line back. For the game he carried the ball twice for four yards, each time inside the 5, scoring on both plays. For the season he would have 18 carries for 36 yards and 7 touchdowns, fourth on the team in scoring behind C.J. Verdell, Dillon Mitchell and kicker Adam Stack.

Defensive progress: the Oregon defense asserted itself against an anemic Spartan offense, limiting the visitors to 29 yards rushing on 28 carries. The secondary, however, showed some alarming vulnerability as the SJS quarterbacks struck for 267 yards through the air. Thomas Graham was victimized by wideouts Bailey Gaither and Tre Hartley, who combined for 150 yards with Graham in coverage, successful on 6-8 targets in his area. Jevon Holland was very good in pass coverage though, giving up 24 yards in 5 attempts while collecting his first career interception.

The star of the afternoon for the defense had to be linebacker Justin Hollins, who erupted for 8 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two tackles for loss, a pass break up and an interception in one of the most dominant performances of his Oregon career.

You give love a bad name: though the 3-0 Webfoots would rank #20 in the AP poll on Sunday morning, they shot themselves in the foot with two critical penalties and three turnovers. A holding call negated a 62-yard touchdown run by Tony Brooks-James, and a roughing-the-passer infraction erased Holland's second interception of the day.

In all, the lackluster and error-prone performance made fans wonder how ready the untested Ducks were for Stanford, who would come into town the next weekend with a 3-0 record of their own, ranked #7 in the country.



