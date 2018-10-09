In today's Three-Point Play, Eric Bossi relays his conversation with Cole Anthony, explains why he was disappointed at the USA Basketball event and handicaps the national Player of the Year race.

Cole Anthony, the No. 3 ranked prospect, wasn’t able to play at USA Basketball. However, he did travel across the country after taking the SAT on Saturday morning so that he could at least lend some vocal support at the event.

Anthony has taken visits to North Carolina and Notre Dame and he sees Oregon next. He also has Duke, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, Villanova and Wake Forest on his list. I had the opportunity to spend some time speaking to Anthony and here’s what he had to say about his recruitment and what is next.

Bossi: You are down to 12 schools and have taken two visits so far. So let’s discuss those first. How was the visit to Notre Dame?

Anthony: “I loved it there. Coach (Mike) Brey and his staff there really made me feel a part of the family and all of the dudes on the team made me feel a part of their family.”

EB: Was there anything that they did on the visit that was surprising to you?

CA: “There wasn’t really anything surprising. Well, I would actually say that the campus was a lot nicer than I was expecting. It was a really nice trip.”

EB: Next up was a visit to North Carolina, how did that visit go for you?

CA: “The same things, Coach (Roy) Williams and his staff and the players really made me feel part of the family. I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was a good visit.”

EB: Armando Bacot hasn’t made any secret about trying to recruit you to UNC with him. What’s it like to have a good friend like that in your ear?

CA: “It’s awesome, Armando is my boy and it would be awesome to link up and play again. But, at the end of the day if we don’t feel that’s going to be the best situation for myself then I can’t make that move. I’m not saying that my friendship with Armando isn’t important, it is. But we have to look at our priorities.”

EB: Oregon is next, do you have any different approach now that you have a couple of official visits under your belt?

CA: “Not really. I’m just going there to look to compare and contrast all the different aspects of the schools.”

EB: What’s Dana Altman’s pitch been so far?

CA: “They’ve actually done something different. What they did is they laid out a year plan for me. Starting from my graduation day at Oak Hill and through the NBA Draft. So I thought that was really cool and unique.”

EB: The plan has been to take your time with the decision and wait until at least next spring, is that still the plan? What are you thinking in terms of a timeline?

CA: “That’s still the plan. It will probably be sometime in the late spring or something like that but I don’t know yet.”

EB: Finally, do you know which of the other schools on your list you would like to take an official visit to?

CA: “We don’t know yet. Nothing has really been set in stone there so we’ll see.”