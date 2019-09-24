Today in the Three-Point Play, Canadian junior guard Josh Primo has coaches raving about his development. Meanwhile, top 50 senior Andre Curbelo is down to five and four-star combo guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. gets back on the visit trail this weekend.

Four-star junior guard Josh Primo has always been a tantalizing prospect. The Canadian has terrific size, is an explosive athlete and has shown ball skills and potential as a shooter.

Now at AZ Compass Prep in the Phoenix area, his stock has taken off and several sources have told me that Primo has taken big steps. So, I wanted to check in with him to see what's been the big difference.

Physical maturity is one thing, but it sounds like Primo is maturing mentally and it is making a big difference.

“I love it out here. Compass we work hard as a team," said Primo. "Last year I was more focused on working on as an individual and this year I’m trying to be more of a leader so I’m really focusing on the team aspect."

Primo is also looking to show that he can play extended stretches with the ball in his hand to go along with his ability as a slasher and one-on-one scorer in transition.

“I’m trying to become more of a point guard," said Primo. "I’ve always been able to get my teammates involved and I want to be more focused on not just getting my own shot but making my teammates better.”

As a sophomore, Primo made unofficial visits to Kentucky and Xavier. This fall, he's been to nearby Arizona State and will head to Utah this weekend. He also told me that he's been talking to Creighton, Gonzaga, Ohio State and Texas about lining up visits. In addition to those schools, Alabama, Arizona, California, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon State, TCU, UNLV and Washington State have been in touch.

There will be no rush to reach a decision, though, as Primo wants to focus on the season.

"It’s coming at me pretty quickly since the end of the summer," said Primo. "I’m just going to take my time with it and really watch closely and see where I fit. I want to focus on the season and winning a championship."