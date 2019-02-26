Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with a comparison of top 2019 and 2020 prospects, a look at five sleepers to watch for on offense at the NFL Combine and a prediction of future combine studs.

Now that we are four full rankings releases into the 2020 class, let’s take a look at how the top prospects at each position compare to their counterparts in 2019.

Pro-Style Quarterback – Bo Nix vs. D.J. Uiagalelei – Nix is very good and will have a good career at Auburn but Uiagalelei is just a bit more rare at the position with his size and arm strength. The nod goes to 2020 here.

Dual-Threat Quarterback – Spencer Rattler vs. Bryce Young – Rattler has the clear size advantage and he’s a better natural passer so he gets the nod over Young.

All Purpose Back – Devyn Ford vs. Chris Tyree – Two Virginia speedsters here and I like Ford because he has better size and has slightly better vision.

Running Back – Trey Sanders vs. Zachary Evans – This is a great match-up because both are elite but give me Evans right now as he’s a bit more sudden and has a higher ceiling.

Wide Receiver – Jadon Haselwood vs. Julian Fleming – Two big and talented receivers here but I’ll take Haselwood because of his ball skills and body control.

Tight End – Brayden Liebrock vs. Darnell Washington – Liebrock will have a good career but Washington could be one of those special tight ends that comes along every five years or so.

Offensive Tackle – Evan Neal vs. Paris Johnson Jr. – Neal is bigger and stronger but Johnson has better feet so this is a tough call. I’ll take Neal, but barely.

Offensive Guard – Kardell Thomas vs. Justin Rogers – Rogers could be special on offense or defense and has a much higher ceiling than Thomas even if he’s not quite as physical.

Offensive Center – Clay Webb vs. Luke Wypler – Webb is our only five-star at center in Rivals.com history, so this isn’t close.

Defensive Tackle – Antonio Alfano vs. McKinnley Jackson – Alfano is a beast and much more active and physical than Jackson, who will need to improve his motor a bit to keep that fifth star.

Weakside Defensive End – Kayvon Thibodeaux vs. Sav’ell Smalls – Two West Coast kids with a ton of talent, but I’ll take Thibodeaux and his rare skills.

Strongside Defensive End – Zacch Pickens vs. Bryan Bresee – Bresee is ranked higher in the 2020 class than Pickens was but I am a big fan of Pickens and his upside so I’ll go with him.

Inside Linebacker – Nakobe Dean vs. Antoine Sampah – Dean is a tackling machine but not that tall or long so I’ll give Sampah the edge here because he can cover so much ground and is excellent in pass defense as well.

Outside Linebacker – Nolan Smith vs. Justin Flowe – This is probably the toughest one yet as Smith is a freak off the edge and Flowe is a physical, tackling machine. I’ll give Smith the edge because of his pass rushing ability.

Cornerback – Derek Stingley Jr. vs. Elias Ricks – Two elite cornerbacks who will be playing for LSU here, but Stingley Jr. is bigger and harder to find as a prospect.

Safety – Daxton Hill vs. RJ Mickens – Hill is explosive and sudden and he has more athleticism, so he gets the nod.

Athlete – Bru McCoy vs. Arik Gilbert – Two big, athletic receivers who could also play other positions. I’ll give Gilbert the advantage here but only by a little bit.