DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: 2021 rankings, doghouse, elite players

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some intriguing 2021 names to keep an eye on heading into next week's rankings meetings, 10 coaches who are not doing a great job and some recruits that deserved to play on better teams.

Class of 2021 rankings meetings are coming up soon, so I thought I’d look at the prospects at each position that I expect to be discussed the most.

QB Kyle McCord — I don’t think the Ohio State commitment is a five-star, but there will be some debate as he’s shown improvement in some key areas.

RB LJ Johnson — Is he the best running back in Texas over Camar Wheaton? I don’t think so, but it’s much closer than we thought.

WR Jacorey Brooks — Brooks has been making a case for the best receiver in the state of Florida this year.

TE Thomas Fidone — Is he a five-star talent at a position where those are rare? We will debate.

OL Kingsley Suamataia — He’s raw but I absolutely love his upside and ceiling. Is he the next Penei Sewell?

DL Ja’Tavion Sanders — He still has a lot of filling out to do but he’s a dynamic pass rusher.

LB Barrett Carter — He’s so athletic he can do everything you want at the linebacker position. Is he five-star worthy?

DB Sage Ryan — I love his versatility and he’s so fluid as an athlete he reminds me a bit of Keenan Allen back in the day.