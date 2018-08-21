Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with the biggest commits of the last two weeks, his preseason top 25 and a national title prediction.

With no column last week due to rankings, I had two weeks of commits to sort through to rank the best. Here they are:

1. ATH Zion Puckett, Auburn – He could play either side of the ball, but I see him as a lockdown cornerback and a star in the SEC down the line.

2. WR Dylan Wright, Texas A&M – The Aggies continue to add talent to this class and Wright is a huge receiver who could be a nightmare in the red zone.

3. OL Jonah Tauanu’u, Oregon – The Ducks are putting together an amazing, well-balanced class. Tauanu'u was a key need along the offensive line.

4. S Jaylen McCollough, Tennessee – An athletic defensive back who can cover and hit, this was a long time coming but still a huge get for the Vols.

5. ATH Koy Moore, USC – An elite athlete from SEC country, Moore could be a dynamic wide receiver or a lockdown cornerback for USC.

6. LB Maninoa Tufono, USC – A tall linebacker who could start off outside and end up inside down the line at USC. He’s very instinctual and diagnoses plays well.

7. CB Chester Kimbrough, Florida – A corner with a good frame, excellent instincts and who can play longer than he is, this is a big get in this class for Florida from LSU country.

8. WR Malachi Moore, Alabama – A key in-state 2020 on the defensive side of the ball, he is still growing but has the speed and hips of a smaller corner. He could be 6-foot-2 before all is said and done with corner skills.

9. DT Jacob Bandes, Washington – A hard-nosed defensive tackle, he can take up blockers but can also push the pocket. He’s better against the run than as a pass rusher as expected and he can chase things down.

10. DE Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Florida – A big end, he can hold up at the point of attack but can also use his power to get after the passer. He could grow into a defensive tackle as well.

11. CB Cameron Smith, South Carolina – He’s tall, he’s angular and he could grow into a safety easily so he’s versatile. Another great get for the Gamecocks and one they couldn’t let out of state.

12. DT Tymon Mitchell, Georgia – Another nice get in Tennessee for the Dawgs. Mitchell is athletic and plays with a great deal of football sense.