Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell's Three-Point Stance

It’s almost June so we can take a look at each conference as to how things are going and which teams and players are key. We continue with the ACC today… Biggest Get: Akeem Dent, Florida State – Dent is the closest player to a five-star committed to the ACC. He gets the nod here as an elite defensive back. Biggest Surprise: Dontae Lucas, Florida State – There aren’t a ton of early surprises in the ACC so far so I’ll go with Lucas, who is from South Florida and seemed to like Florida and some others early in the process. He’s a great get for the ‘Noles. Great Start: Florida State – Do you see a trend here? Florida State is off to a very impressive start under Willie Taggart for 2019 although it’s still very early. An impressive 3.7 average star rating has the Seminoles squarely atop the ACC rankings. Hot Team: Miami – Not many teams are piling up the commitments of late in the ACC, but Miami landed four-stars Keontra Smith and Avery Huff in May, so they get the nod here. Surprising Start: Boston College – The Eagles are currently fourth in the ACC, have a solid 2.89 average star ranking and they aren’t doing it with massive commitment numbers. With nine commitments, they have room in the class and some key pickups already led by quarterback Sam Johnson III. Rough Start: Syracuse – The Orange have only one commitment as this is being written and it’s a two-star. Recruiting needs a shot in the arm up in New York. Recruiting Battle to Watch: Florida State vs. Miami – They will go head to head for many prospects, including some already committed this cycle and it’s turning into a nice battle for once in the Sunshine State with both programs having elite recruiters. Do or Die: North Carolina – Is Larry Fedora in trouble? After last season he could be and with only four commitments, the Tar Heels aren’t exactly off to a hot start. Fedora needs a big recruiting year and a big year on the field as well.

