Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here rating the week’s biggest commitments, a breakdown of Big Ten recruiting so far and talks about who raids Ohio the best?

1. TEN BIGGEST COMMITMENTS OF THE PAST WEEK

2. WHERE THE BIG TEN STANDS

It’s almost June so we can take a look at each conference as to how things are going and which teams and players are key. We start with the Big Ten.

Biggest Get: RB Devyn Ford, Penn State - One of two five-stars committed in the conference, Ford gives Penn State a skill position player to build around for years. Biggest Surprise: Isaiah Williams, Illinois – You could easily say Marquez Beason here as well, although neither commitment appears to be a surprise to the Illini staff. For Illinois to have two top 100 prospects in May after a rough season last year is very impressive. Great Start: Michigan – I could go with Ohio State or Penn State here, but I’ll go with the Wolverines because they had a rough recruiting year last cycle and have done a good job hitting the Southeast this year. Christopher Hinton outside of Atlanta is the lead dog here, but guys like Stephen Herron, Te’Cory Couch and others in SEC country are key as well. Hot Team: Penn State – They are on fire with Ford’s commitment and the addition of Marquis Wilson, Tyler Rudolph and Brandon Smith. Penn State is flexing its muscle this time of year and showing that James Franklin’s staff can recruit with the best. Surprising Start: Illinois – With an average star ranking of 3.2 stars-per-recruit and two Rivals100 prospects, Illinois gets the nod over Wisconsin, Michigan State and others. Rough Start: Northwestern – It’s not like it’s a bad start, but an average star ranking of less than 3.0 with about half the class filled isn’t great. Recruiting Battle to Watch: Michigan vs. The Southeast – Can they hold onto Hinton as the Southeast teams come calling as we get closer to Signing Day? Can they land a few more down in the Southeast to really take recruiting to the Ohio State level? This is an important recruiting year for Jim Harbaugh. Must Keep: DE Zach Harrison – Ohio State has the be considered the leader with Michigan, Penn State and others in the mix as well. This is a freaky talent and a kid who needs to stay in Big Ten country. Do or Die: Rutgers – Not many coaches are in trouble in the Big Ten, but if Rutgers wants to take a step forward and if Chris Ash wants to be secure in his job, recruiting has to take a step forward. This seems like the constant story for the Scarlet Knights as programs continue to raid the state of New Jersey year in and year out. The last truly good year that had in state was Greg Schiano’s last cycle. A 3-15 record in conference over his first two years has some looking closely at Ash.

3. RAIDING OHIO - WHO IS LURING TALENT OUT OF STATE?

