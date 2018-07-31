Three-Point Stance: Biggest commits; coaches outside top 20; 2019 DLs
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with the biggest commitments of the past week, five coaches who just missed the top 20 and the best DE/DT recruiting for 2019 so far.
1. Sorting through the avalanche of commitments last week
There were a ton of commitments this past week so ranking the most important ones nationally isn’t easy. Here’s my best shot….
1. QB Bryce Young, USC – Quarterback commitments always have a little more power nationally and this is a huge one for USC after JT Daniels set to take over as a true freshman.
2. DB Andrew Booth, Clemson – I love this commitment for Clemson. This kid has a chance to be a lockdown star.
3. DE Travon Walker, Georgia – Walker can play outside or inside and is an elite pass rusher as well as great against the run.
4. DE Stephen Herron, Stanford – Herron needs to add some bulk, but he’s great with his hands and is an elite pass rusher.
5. DB Brendan Gant, Florida State – Another great commitment to add to the FSU recent DB reputation, Gant has exceptional instincts.
6. WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson – A big commitment across the country from an elite wide receiver the Tigers coveted.
7. RB John Emery, Georgia – Going into Louisiana and pulling out an elite back, the Georgia running back recruiting is as impressive as anything in the last many years.
8. WR Mycah Pittman, Oregon – The Ducks are killing it on the trail and continue to recruit nationally as this is a huge one from Cali.
9. LB Rian Davis, Georgia – A quick-twitch linebacker who can change directions with ease, he will run a ton of plays down for the Dawgs.
10. LB Demouy Kennedy, Auburn – A young, elite linebacker, he will add to the quickness of a defense known for speed.
11. WR Bryan Robinson, Miami – A tall receiver with a good frame and excellent ball skills, Robinson is a terrific 2020 grab.
12. LB Levonta Bentley, Clemson – Big-time linebacker who could play inside or outside and likes to thump.
13. LB Sergio Allen, Clemson – A great 2020 commitment from a kid with a big frame who can run all over the field. Clemson makes the list for the third time.
14. WR Isaiah Hazel, West Virginia – He should put up pinball numbers in West Virginia’s offense in a few years and hails from an important recruiting area.
15. OL Jonathan Denis, Miami – Another big-time 2020 commitment to add to the list, Miami is getting a good start on 2020 and 2021.
16. DB Shyheim Battle, NC State – The Wolfpack are having a great recruiting year and add yet another four-star prospect, this time at a key skill position.
17. RB Jaren Mangham, Colorado – The Buffs are quietly putting together a nice class and land a big, physical back from the Midwest, which is a great get.
18. DB Warren Burrell, Tennessee – The Vols add more defensive help and Jeremy Pruitt is making a difference with his recruiting approach.
19. DB Jeffery Carter, Texas A&M – An elite defensive back commitment for a class that is coming together nicely under Jimbo.
20. WR Charles Njoku, Missouri – The bloodlines are there as is the athleticism and he could be a star at Mizzou.
2. The near-misses on my top 20 coaches list
Last week I put out my top 20 college football coaches and had a few tough choices when it came to leaving guys off. Here are five coaches I considered and the reason they fell short…
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma – With only one season, albeit a great one, under his belt he couldn’t make the Top 20, but he’ll be a permanent fixture in the top 10 before too long, he’s that talented.
Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech – Two very good seasons at the Power Five level and the great respect I have for him as a coach almost had him make the list but he just fell short. A couple more years of success and he’ll be there.
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern – The losing record in conference made me hold off despite a few 10-win seasons and an overall very good job at a tough place to recruit and win.
Bobby Petrino, Louisville – I had Petrino on the list last year but this past season dropped him off for me. 8-5 and 4-4 with Lamar Jackson was a little disappointing.
Tom Herman, Texas – Herman had two great years at Houston but a 7-6 start in Power Five keeps him off the list. However, he’ll be up there with Riley in the future.
3. The top defensive line classes for 2019
As I continue my series on the best 2019 recruiting by position, today we reach the DE/DT group and it’s probably the toughest one so far. Here are the standout teams…
Georgia – Nolan Smith is a great start and with the addition of Travon Walker, the Bulldogs have a great 1-2 punch. But when you add in William Norton and Zion Logue, you have the best of the best.
South Carolina – Five-star Zacch Pickens and four-star Joseph Anderson are beasts at defensive end and they have depth in the class as well at defensive tackle.
Florida State – Five four-star defensive ends and a defensive tackle in Tru Thompson had me tempted to put the Noles at No. 1. This is a great defensive line class.
Notre Dame – A four-star defensive tackle in Jacob Lacey and three different four-star defensive ends put Notre Dame close to FSU when it comes to depth.
Alabama – ‘Bama has a ton of talent at the position including Antonio Alfano, Byron Young and Justin Edoigbe.
Arkansas – Three four-star defensive ends and a couple of talented defensive tackles make this a great defensive line class for the Hawgs.
NC State – Three different four star defensive linemen for NC State is a great start to this class and Zovon Lindsay adds depth.
Oregon – Similar class to NC State with three four-star defensive lineman and a solid fourth.
Texas A&M – NC State, Oregon and the Aggies all have similar classes and Texas A&M could make a case for top six or so.