Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with his ranking of the key new coaching hires so far, the most intriguing bowl games when it comes to recruiting and playoff predictions.

There have been four big coaching hires so far this off season and one coach who replaces a surprise. Here’s how I rank them.

1. Mike Norvell, Florida State – I like this hire quite a bit. Novell has a very good offensive mind, works hard and develops talent. Recruiting will take care of itself. He can’t be worse than Willie Taggart, but they want national titles in Tallahassee and that will be what he’s judged on.

2. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss – This is a very good hire for Ole Miss. Kiffin is an elite recruiter and will bring talent to Oxford and, more importantly, keep it home. He will always be controversial, which will keep Ole Miss in the news. Can he get the Rebels back to the heights they reached under Hugh Freeze? Time will tell.

3. Greg Schiano, Rutgers - Rutgers could not have done better with this hire because Schiano knows the lay of the land and recruit. The problem? He has so much work to do with the roster and the Big Ten East is a beast.

3. Jimmy Lake, Washington – Chris Petersen stepping down was a shocker and little is known about Lake at this level, although he’s set up the best of all the new hires. Lake has been around the block, but Washington is his biggest stop so we’ll see how recruiting goes. He’s known as an excellent evaluator of talent and a good recruiter.

4. Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri – I like this hire because it’s risky. Drinkwitz has done a great job as a head coach on a smaller level and he was an excellent talent developer at NC State. He’s an offensive mind and while there are many unknowns, this could be a home run hire. So why is he fourth? Again, it goes back to the unknown especially in recruiting.

5. Sam Pittman, Arkansas – Pittman is one of the best offensive line recruiters in the country and has been for a long time. However, this is his first head coaching gig and Arkansas is a really tough place to start with how competitive the SEC West is.