Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with the hottest seats in each Power Five conference, confusion about Ed Reed and Deion Sanders and rating the 2020 quarterback commitments by importance.

It’s summer and it’s hot outside. So why not take a look at the coaches on the hottest seat in each Power Five conference? A horrible segue, but what do you want from me? It’s mid-July. Here they are …

Big Ten – Lovie Smith, Illinois: This is a tough call, because it could just as easily be Chris Ash at Rutgers, who isn’t recruiting as well. Ash is 6-18 overall and Smith is 5-19 overall, but recruiting has taken a step up at Illinois.



So why would I pick Smith? He’s in his third year of a six-year deal, while Ash just signed his deal through 2022, and expectations are higher at Illinois in the Big Ten West as opposed to Rutgers in the evil Big Ten East. After a winless year in conference and a 2-10 season, big improvement is expected from Smith, despite the security of a lucrative contract.

SEC – Ed Orgeron, LSU: In year two? Yep. First off, there aren’t that many hot seats in the SEC and after a 9-4 season, bigger things than third in the SEC West will be expected. But how can LSU be expected to be better than Alabama and Auburn in its own division? Another third-place finish and a step back in wins could make LSU realize they made a big mistake in their coaching search.

ACC – Larry Fedora, North Carolina: This is another tough one, because the ACC has a lot of coaches who are pretty safe. Maybe I could have gone with Dino Babers at Syracuse, who could be gone with another 4-8 season. But do people really expect a ton of winning up at Syracuse? Fedora has gone from 11-3 and the ACC title game to 8-5 and then a disastrous 3-9 record last season. Yes, he has an overall winning record at UNC - but is the program moving forward? Time will tell whether last year was just a fluke with a ton of injuries or whether this program has become an also-ran in the ACC.

PAC 12 – Mike MacIntyre, Colorado: His 10-4 2016 season was great, but without that he’s 15-34 overall and 4-32 in conference, and that’s not good. The mishandling of domestic violence allegations against former assistant Joe Tumpkin doesn’t help, and this is not a great football team on paper. A 4-8 season could be in the works and it could be enough to send MacIntyre packing.

Big 12 – David Beaty, Kansas: A 3-33 record speaks for itself, and if Kansas has another horrible year, Beaty should be on his way out. In four seasons, Beaty has won just one Big 12 game and his seat could be regarded as the hottest in the country the year after so many coaching moves were made. Kliff Kingsbury is happy that Beaty is in his conference, or he’d be the name here.