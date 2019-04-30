Three-Point Stance: Commit recap, NFL Draft steals, busts
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on recent commitments, the best NFL Draft values and the potential busts from the Draft.
1. RECAPPING LAST WEEK'S BIG COMMITMENTS
Many more big commitments over the last week. Here are my thoughts on some of them…
OL Cade Kootsouradis, Georgia Tech – He’s raw, but I like his footwork and the way he mirrors his opponent. Oh yeah, he can long snap as well.
OL Ben Wrather, Northwestern – He has a nice frame with plenty of room to fill out and he’s athletic.
OL Nick Dawkins, Penn State – Dawkins, the son of former NBA legend Darryl Dawkins, is raw and still learning how to play football, but his upside is tremendous.
LB Tyson Meiguez, Georgia Tech – An athletic linebacker with a good frame to build on is another key piece to a great recruiting start for Georgia Tech.
DE Bryan Bresee, Clemson – A huge defensive end who could end up playing tackle he has elite athleticism for his size and an array of pass rushing moves.
OT Trent Pullen, Oklahoma State – He’s probably more of a guard at the next level, but he’s quick and athletic with very good feet and will add good weight.
DB Derek Bermudez, Florida State -- A tall and rangy athlete who can cover a lot of space and has excellent ball skills. He’s very good at coming up in run support.
DB Keontae Jenkins, TCU – A great get out of Virginia, Jenkins is a pesky corner who lacks great size but has excellent instincts and is willing to tackle. He will add speed to the defense.
ATH JaQuari Wiggles, Georgia Tech – A versatile get from Atlanta, Wiggles can be a defensive end or even grow into a defensive tackle and has excellent athleticism.
QB Tee Webb, Louisville – Offered at 13-years-old and following Trevor Lawrence in high school, Webb not only has the physical tools to be successful but he’s mature beyond his years.
DE Akelo Stone, Georgia Tech – He’s not the longest defensive end in the world but he’s powerful and shows excellent pursuit. The kid has a motor.
DB Luke Hill, Oregon – The Ducks are recruiting well everywhere, but landing an elite corner out of an elite program in Maryland is a big deal. This kid has length and he can run and will play at 195 pounds eventually.
DE Jordan Mitchell, Maryland – Like Stone, he won’t wow you with his length but he’s powerful and plays with natural leverage.
LB Ruben Hyppolite, Maryland – He’s a pure inside guy who makes up for a lack of height with coverage skills and quick twitch reactions.
WR Jaylon Barden, Pitt – A nice get out of Georgia for Pitt as they land a future slot receiver with good speed and who can stretch the field.
WR Rashawn Williams, Indiana – This is a huge get for Indiana as Williams is one of the best wide receivers in the Midwest and a game-changer on offense. He’s the highest-ranked commitment for Indiana in Rivals.com history.
WR Rakim Jarrett, LSU – An elite receiver who can play outside or slot and has sneaky strength and excellent ball skills. This is the second huge commitment for LSU from the Maryland/D.C. area.
LB Jaqwondis Burns, Ole Miss – An athletic ‘backer out of Texas with a great frame to build on and a lot of length.
OL John Young, Kentucky – An elite offensive tackle with a huge frame, long arms and good athleticism he is an important keep for Kentucky as a home state kid.
ATH Lovasea Carroll, South Carolina (2021) – A versatile kid who could play running back or defensive back at the next level, the Gamecocks got a good one.
QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami – A tall, filled out quarterback with a big arm and a kid just hitting his stride. This is a great get for Miami.
2. THE BIGGEST STEALS OF THE NFL DRAFT
There are many “steals” to be had every year in the NFL Draft and here are a few that stand out to me from last week:
DB Byron Murphy, Arizona – OK, he was the first pick of the second round but I love this kid’s upside.
DT Terry Beckner, Tampa Bay – This is really good seventh-round value as this is an athletic defensive tackle in a draft loaded with them.
TE Tommy Sweeney, Buffalo – Buffalo landed one of the sleepers in the draft in Sweeney, who should have a long NFL career.
LB Ben Burr-Kirven, Seattle – This is a fifth-round steal as this kid is a tackling machine and very smart on the field.
DE Chase Winovich, New England – The Pats are getting a guy with a non-stop motor and who will be a leader of the defense in a few years.
WR Miles Boykin, Baltimore – I’m surprised he slid so far because Boykin has the size and speed to be a standout in Baltimore’s suddenly speedy offense.
RB Benny Snell, Pittsburgh – Snell is a good round four value and the type of kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder when disrespected.
CB Amani Oruwariye, Detroit – Fifth-round value for a guy who many had going in the second or third round, Detroit has a steal here.
S Jaquan Johnson, Buffalo – The Bills get a leader and a kid who has excellent ball skills and can make big plays.
RB Rodney Anderson, Cincinnati – Man, if he can stay healthy he’s an RB1 in the NFL. I love taking a chance on him.
3. BUST WATCH
It’s time to predict the busts and that means first-rounders. Here are five guys I think will struggle to live up to the hype.
QB Kyler Murray, Arizona – He’s a reach and sending Josh Rosen on his way was a mistake.
QB Daniel Jones, NY Giants – This is a super reach by the Giants. They could have landed Jones later in the first round or even the second.
QB Dwayne Haskins, Washington – As you can tell, I’m not high on this quarterback class and most of them will bust out in round one. I can’t see Haskins being a star.
OT Tytus Howard, Houston –This was a reach and the Texans will find out very soon.
RB Josh Jacobs, Oakland – This is controversial because so many people love Jacobs but he’s going to have a hard time holding up in the NFL because he’s such a physical runner.