Three-Point Stance: Group of Five QBs, recent commits, top QBs
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is here ranking the top quarterbacks from the Group of Five, talks recent big commitments and some interesting quarterback battles down the road.
1. THE TOP GROUP OF FIVE QUARTERBACKS
The Group of Five gets no respect. I hear it all the time and I’m guilty of it as well. Here are the top QBs from G5 programs.
Dillon Gabriel, UCF — Gabriel is one of the stars of college football that not enough people know about. He’s the Sam Howell of the Group of Five after an amazing freshman year.
Shane Buechele, SMU — The former Texas signal caller has emerged as one of the best in college football with his 34 passing TDs last year.
Brady White, Memphis — The former Arizona State QB had a great season last year for Memphis and has a better pro future than Buechele.
Hank Bachmeier, Boise State — A rare four-star signee for Boise State, Bachmeier had a super freshman season and showed flashes of greatness.
Zac Thomas, Appalachian State — Thomas could easily be higher on this list as he has had a couple of amazing years. He had 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season.
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati — Ridder was down a bit last year from his freshman year but was still one of the more effective quarterbacks in the country.
Holton Ahlers, East Carolina — Ahlers made a big jump last season, especially in completion percentage and could take that next step this year.
Dustin Crum, Kent State — With 20 touchdowns and only two picks, it’s hard to have Crum this low but this group is loaded.
Chris Robison, FAU — The former Oklahoma signee is one who is expected to break out even after a huge season last year with 28 touchdown passes.
Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State — Hatcher had an amazing season last year in his freshman year with 27 passing scores.
Levi Lewis, Louisiana — Over 3,000 yards passing and an amazing TD to INT ratio (26-4) shows how deep this list is when he’s outside top 10.
Donald Hammond III, Air Force — He doesn’t pass as much as the others but he’s so effective running and picking his spots.
Chris Reynolds, Charlotte — Reynolds is fun to watch as a smaller QB who gets the job done.
Asher O’Hara, Middle Tennessee — Completing 63 percent of his passes, O’Hara doesn’t make many mistakes.
Anthony Russo, Temple — Russo is huge and is very intriguing despite forcing the ball at times.
2. RECENT COMMITS THAT STAND OUT
There have been a lot of recent commitments and here are some of the big ones that stand out.
QB Miller Moss, USC — Clay Helton went from not being able to recruit anyone in 2020 to landing his second four-star quarterback in this class. Moss is accurate and has the intangibles.
WR Jacolby George, Miami — The list of players to decommit from Miami over the last many years is long but George is a success story with his recommitment. This kid can be tough to handle and could put up big numbers in college.
WR Michael Jackson, USC — He gets better each time we see him and he has that confidence needed to be a dominant receiver with elite speed.
DE Barryn Sorrell, Northwestern — He’s a nice pull from Louisiana. Sorrell is scheme versatile and could be a big DE or move to DT.
WR Micah Crowell, NC State — A big, thick receiver, Crowell showed his potential as a sophomore before missing last season with an ACL. It didn’t stop a ton of teams from recruiting him and he’s a huge in state get for the Wolfpack.
DB Daylan Carnell, Missouri — A big cornerback from a high-level program in Indiana, Carnell has the ability to impact early with his size and strength.
OL Tristan Bounds, Michigan — Another New England prospect, albeit a transplant from the DMV, Bounds has a huge frame to fill out and a great wingspan.
OL Reuben Fatherlee, Texas A&M — Fatherlee is massive and still has room to put on a ton of weight. He moves his feet very well.
TE Jackson West, Florida State — He’s not super fast but he’s physical, he can block and he will be a good checkdown option.
LB Jaraye Williams, Louisville — A huge safety and a great West Coast grab for Louisville, Williams could end up growing into a linebacker.
DE Austin Booker, Minnesota — A tall, nasty end with a good frame, Booker will be a staple in the defense down the line as he grows.
OL Dylan Fairchild, Georgia — Georgia doesn’t miss often on linemen and they like Fairchild a ton for his ability to run block and move his feet.
TE Maliki Matavoa, Oregon — A super athletic and big tight end, he can work downfield or set up in soft spots and he has excellent hands and ability after the catch.
3. PROGRAMS THAT HAVE DOUBLE-DIPPED WITH TOP QUARTERBACKS
And finally, Miller Moss and his commitment to USC got me thinking about programs that have signed multiple four-star quarterbacks in the same class recently. Here are some four-stars from the same class to keep an eye on..
USC — Miller Moss and Jake Garcia — So who has the edge here for the 2021 quarterbacks? I like Garcia a bit better because of his arm talent but I also liked JT Daniels better than Kedon Slovis and Daniels ended being the one to transfer out. One of them will likely end up elsewhere down the line and time will tell which one it is, but early advantage is to Garcia.
Ohio State — CJ Stroud and Jack Miller — The 2020 four-stars both chose Ohio State and bring different skill sets to the table. I like Stroud’s game a bit better and I feel he has the advantage, but whoever transfers (if one does) can always look to Joe Burrow’s post-transfer success.
Texas — Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson — Card and Jackson are both good athletes who can extend the play and have good touch, but I like Card a little better. The good news for Texas fans? Both are athletic enough to play other positions if needed.
LSU — Max Johnson and TJ Finley — OK, this is cheating a little bit because Finley was a four-star before falling to three in the final rankings but both have excellent upside. Johnson gets the edge for me as he’s much more polished.