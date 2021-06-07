Three-Point Stance: Kirby Smart, underappreciated players, coaches

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with his thoughts on Georgia's need to win it all this year, 10 more underappreciated players from the last 20 seasons and an evaluation of the strengths and weaknesses of top coaches.

1. FOUR REASONS WHY KIRBY SMART HAS TO BREAK THROUGH IN 2021

Kirby Smart (Getty Images)

2. MORE UNDERAPPRECIATED PLAYERS SINCE 2000

Chase Coffman (Getty Images)

I’m having so much fun looking back at underappreciated players since 2000 that I’ve decided to list 100 of them, 10 at a time. Here are 10 more players you will remember but don’t get enough respect. LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt — A consensus All-American as a junior, he effectively single-handledly beat Georgia and Auburn to get the 'Dores to a bowl game in 2016, and lead the conference in tackles. He was a tackling machine and one of the most versatile defensive players of the past decade. RB Marcus Lattimore, South Carolina — Oh, what could have been. Lattimore burst on to the scene as a freshman with more than 1,600 total yards, and game-breaking ability. A series of knee injuries, including a nasty one against Tennessee, derailed what would have otherwise been one of the great careers in Gamecock history. QB Aaron Murray, Georgia — Most fans did not appreciate how good and consistent Murray was until he was gone. The SEC's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, Murray was a four-year starter who never threw for fewer than 24 touchdowns in a single season. LB Josey Jewell, Iowa — Jewell accounted for more than 120 tackles in each of his last three seasons as a Hawkeye, and as a senior won the Ronnie Lott IMPACT trophy. He was a consensus first-team All-American after totaling 132 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions. A true three-down linebacker. LB EJ Henderson, Maryland — The only two-time All-American in Terrapins history, Henderson was the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2001-2002. The winner of both the Bednarik and Butkus award, he is unquestionably the best player in program history, yet rarely gets mentioned with the all time greats. WR Larry Fitzgerald, Pitt — Fitzgerald gets plenty of attention as an NFL star and future Hall of Famer but his two-year college career was epic. As a freshman at Pitt he had 69 catches for 1,005 yards and 12 scores and he followed that with 92 for 1,672 and 22 scores before he went off to the NFL. He finished second to Jason White in the 2003 Heisman voting. OL Barrett Jones, Alabama — Let’s show some love for offensive linemen as Jones was one of the best to ever play the position in college. Jones won three different national titles at three different positions — guard, tackle and then center — and was a two-time consensus All-American. TE Chase Coffman, Missouri — Talk about consistency from start to finish, Coffman had 247 catches in college for 2,659 yards and 30 scores in four years at Mizzou and never had a season with fewer than 500 yards receiving. S Roy Williams, Oklahoma — Williams was a ball hawk with great timing for the Sooners and was known for making huge plays. He set a school record for defensive backs in 2000 with 12 tackles for a loss and won every award he was eligible for the next season. His play against Texas in 2001 is immortalized with a mural plaque and is one of the most memorable plays in the Red River Shootout when he caused a key fumble to seal the game. DE David Pollack, Georgia — Pollack was a three-time first-team All-SEC defensive end and was a sack machine during his time in Athens. His 36 career sacks is still the Georgia career mark and only Herschel Walker had as many All-America honors.

3. MORE TOP COACHES

Ryan Day (Getty Images)