Three-Point Stance: Midseason thoughts, awards
Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with 10 things we would have never expected at the start of the season, his midseason All-American offense and his own Top 25 with some basis of reality.
1. Unexpected developments
This has been a crazy college football season so far, there is little debate there. But every year there are developments that surprise me by mid-season. This year some are just more surprising.
Spencer Rattler is fighting for his job — No he’s not winning the Heisman this season as we expected; he’s losing his job to another former five-star in Caleb Williams.
Kenneth Walker leads the nation in rushing — From unknown at Wake Forest to the Heisman race, he’s even better than I thought he’d be. Much better.
Stetson Bennett could be better for UGA than JT Daniels — Did you think this question would be asked at midseason: Can Kirby Smart really replace Bennett with Daniels?
Kenny Pickett is the best quarterback in the ACC — Not Sam Howell or DJ Uiagalelei or D’Eriq King. Nope.
The Gators lead the Power Five in rushing — This was a team that struggled along the offensive line and in running last year? You wouldn’t know it.
Iowa and Penn State have top five defenses — We expected solid defenses from both but losing some key parts and recovering like this? Unexpected.
DJ Uiagalelei is 119th out of 124 quarterbacks listed in average yards per completion — Preseason Heisman talk to 5.7 yards per completion? That’s awful.
UConn and UMass have higher rated offenses than Colorado— Remember when we thought Colorado would be able to run the ball with Jarek Broussard and there was hope before JT Shrout got hurt? Now they are simply awful.
Missouri, not Vanderbilt, gives up the most points per game in the SEC — Vanderbilt was going to be horrible, we know that, but did we know Missouri would be this bad? To the tune of 37.5 points given up per game? And that’s playing a weak schedule.
Cam Rising is the best quarterback in the Pac-12 — Charlie Brewer won the job and now Rising is better than Kedon Slovis, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jayden Daniels since taking over at Utah? That’s odd.
2. Midseason All-American Team
It’s midseason All-American time everyone, so here’s your first- and second-team offense.
QB
First team: Bryce Young, Alabama
Second team: Kenny Pickett, Pitt
RB
First team: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State; Bijan Robinson, Texas
Second team: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky; TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
WR
First team: Drake London, USC; Chris Olave, Ohio State
Second team: Jordan Addison, Pitt, Josh Downs, UNC
TE
First team: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Second team: Trey McBride, Colorado State
OT
First team: Evan Neal, Alabama; Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Second team: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
OG
First team: TJ Bass, Oregon; Justin Britt, Oregon
Second team: Josh Rivas, Kansas State; Zion Johnson, Boston College
OC
First team: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Second team: Jacob Gall, Baylor
RETURNS
First team: Winston Wright Jr., West Virginia
Second team: Jameson Williams, Alabama
3. Farrell's Top 25
And finally how about a Top 25 that makes sense? Here's mine:
1. Georgia
2. Iowa
3. Cincinnati
4. Oklahoma
5. Penn State
6. Ohio State
7. Alabama — A loss to a 3-2 A&M team has to drop the Tide behind one-loss teams with more legit losses.
8. Michigan
10. Kentucky
11. Oklahoma State
12. Notre Dame — Cincinnati is good, really good, so I have Notre Dame higher.
13. Oregon — I wanted this to make more sense and have the Ducks ahead of Ohio State, which they beat, but a loss to Stanford? C’mon.
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Wake Forest
16. Ole Miss
17. Texas A&M — The win over Alabama impressed me enough despite a bad loss to Mississippi State.
18. Florida
19. Arkansas — Wait, didn’t the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M? They did but the loss to Georgia was just so ugly.
20. BYU
21. Arizona State
22. SMU
23. NC State
24. Texas — I’d have the Horns higher if I could. I still think this is a very dangerous team.
25. Baylor