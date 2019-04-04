Three-Point Stance: Position recruiting, 2021 watch
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some teams off to great starts at certain positions in 2020, the team that is “next up” in each division and some 2021 players to watch early.
1. PROGRAMS OFF TO THE BEST START AT EACH POSITION
It’s still early in 2020 but some teams are already killing it at certain positions. Here is a breakdown position by position of who’s off to the best start.
Quarterback – LSU – With both Max Johnson and TJ Finley committed, the Tigers have two four-star quarterback commitments for 2020. Can they hang onto both of them? Time will tell but right now that’s a great 1-2 punch.
Running Back – Oklahoma – The Sooners have the best committed running back in the nation in Jase McClellan and that’s good enough for me this early.
Wide Receiver – Ohio State – There is no better 1-2 punch in the nation, at least in my opinion, than Gee Scott Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Tight End – Notre Dame – The Irish have two four-star tight ends committed in Kevin Bauman and Michael Mayer and each is a big, athletic talent. This one was easy.
Offensive Line – Clemson – The Tigers get the nod over Ohio State, Texas and some others because they have five offensive linemen committed and four of them are four-stars. They are killing it in the trenches, this time on the offensive side.
Defensive Tackle – Georgia – It’s a tough call between Georgia and Clemson here but I really like Georgia’s combo of Jamil Burroughs and Nazir Stackhouse.
Defensive End – Miami – The ‘Canes have three four-star defensive ends in this class led by Samuel Anaele and are dominating at the position.
Linebacker – Michigan – Osman Savage and Cornell Wheeler are a great combination for the Wolverines as they get the slight nod over Clemson.
Defensive Back – Alabama – Malachi Moore and Javier Morton are a really strong 1-2 punch at cornerback and the Tide will add more down the line.
2. TEAMS THAT WILL PUSH FOR A DIVISION TITLE IN 2019
Each Power Five division - or conference only in the Big 12’s case - has a reigning champ but also a program that is knocking on the door. Here are the teams I think will make the biggest push against each of the division winners.
ACC Atlantic – Clemson owns the division and Florida State is down big time, so watch out for Boston College here to make the biggest push as the Eagles will give teams some trouble.
ACC Coastal – Pitt won it last year but are certainly no lock to win it next season. I think Miami will push for the division with Tate Martell and some other key additions on the team.
Big 12 – Oklahoma has owned the conference of late and it’s obvious that Texas will be the biggest threat in 2019. Can the Longhorns overcome the Sooners this year? It’s one of the best questions out there.
Big Ten East – Ohio State rules the roost but watch out for Michigan to finally push through under Shea Patterson. OK, I don’t think the Wolverines win the division but they are the biggest threat.
Big Ten West – Northwestern surprised a lot of people last year to win the division but I think Wisconsin will push to be back at the top in 2019.
Pac-12 North – Washington won it last year with Washington State coming close but I look for Oregon to be the biggest threat to the Huskies in the division next year.
Pac-12 South – Utah surprised many to win the division but it’s clear to me that USC will be the biggest threat to the Utes even with the program's unsteady leadership. There is just too much talent there.
SEC East – Georgia rules the roost right now in the SEC East but watch out for Florida with the way it's recruiting and an excellent game coach in Dan Mullen.
SEC West – Alabama has owned the division for the most part but I think Texas A&M pushes the Tide the furthest this season. However, that doesn’t mean the Aggies will break through.
3. KEEP AN EYE ON THESE 2021 PROSPECTS
Rivals.com will begin assigning stars to the top players in the 2021 class in late May or early June but there are a few guys who have caught my eye early. Keep an eye out for these prospects but know that there are many, many more that could end up being ranked higher.
DE Jack Sawyer – The Ohio State commitment has one gear and it’s always in fifth. He’s relentless and has a great frame to build on.
DB Tony Grimes – Grimes is an exceptional defensive back with good size and speed, and the cocky attitude you like to see from a player who doesn’t mind being put on an island.
OL Hayden Conner and Bryce Foster – You can’t separate these two because they are teammates and both likely to end up at the same program. And they are both nasty.
QB Sam Huard – Everyone knows I’m not a huge fan of lefty quarterbacks but I like this kid because he’s accurate and smart, and doesn’t try to do too much.
DL J.T. Tuimoloau – He could play defensive end or defensive tackle and is athletic enough to be a big tight end if he wanted to. His future is on the defensive side of the ball and he will be a national recruit for sure despite hailing from Washington.