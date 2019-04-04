CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

ASK FARRELL: Which hot seat coach will turn it around in 2019? Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some teams off to great starts at certain positions in 2020, the team that is “next up” in each division and some 2021 players to watch early.

1. PROGRAMS OFF TO THE BEST START AT EACH POSITION

Jase McClellan Rivals.com

2. TEAMS THAT WILL PUSH FOR A DIVISION TITLE IN 2019

Shea Patterson AP Images

Each Power Five division - or conference only in the Big 12’s case - has a reigning champ but also a program that is knocking on the door. Here are the teams I think will make the biggest push against each of the division winners. ACC Atlantic – Clemson owns the division and Florida State is down big time, so watch out for Boston College here to make the biggest push as the Eagles will give teams some trouble. ACC Coastal – Pitt won it last year but are certainly no lock to win it next season. I think Miami will push for the division with Tate Martell and some other key additions on the team. Big 12 – Oklahoma has owned the conference of late and it’s obvious that Texas will be the biggest threat in 2019. Can the Longhorns overcome the Sooners this year? It’s one of the best questions out there. Big Ten East – Ohio State rules the roost but watch out for Michigan to finally push through under Shea Patterson. OK, I don’t think the Wolverines win the division but they are the biggest threat. Big Ten West – Northwestern surprised a lot of people last year to win the division but I think Wisconsin will push to be back at the top in 2019. Pac-12 North – Washington won it last year with Washington State coming close but I look for Oregon to be the biggest threat to the Huskies in the division next year. Pac-12 South – Utah surprised many to win the division but it’s clear to me that USC will be the biggest threat to the Utes even with the program's unsteady leadership. There is just too much talent there. SEC East – Georgia rules the roost right now in the SEC East but watch out for Florida with the way it's recruiting and an excellent game coach in Dan Mullen. SEC West – Alabama has owned the division for the most part but I think Texas A&M pushes the Tide the furthest this season. However, that doesn’t mean the Aggies will break through.

3. KEEP AN EYE ON THESE 2021 PROSPECTS

Tony Grimes Nick Lucero/Rivals.com