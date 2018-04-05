Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with predictions on the top players at each position for 2019, five first-round sleepers for the NFL Draft and rating the top rebuilding jobs for the new coaches in college football.

Where will the top 2019 prospects at each position end up? Here are my early guesses by position.

Pro-Style Quarterback – Grant Gunnell – Bo Nix (Auburn) and Dylan Morris (Washington) are committed so Gunnell, a former Texas A&M commitment, is on the clock. He reminds me a lot of Mason Rudolph at the same stage so I’ll take a shot in the dark and say Oklahoma State lands him as a perfect fit for its offense.

Dual-Threat Quarterback – Jayden Daniels – He will stay home and play for USC, which seems to be the general consensus.

All-Purpose Running Back – Mark-Anthony Richards – Everyone is coming after him but I think Miami wins this battle.

Running Back – Devyn Ford – Tough call here between Ohio State and Virginia Tech. The Hokies really need to keep him home, but I’m not betting against Urban Meyer here.

Wide Receiver – Theo Wease – He has committed to Oklahoma once already and he ultimately ends up back with the Sooners.

Tight End – Hudson Henry – He follows his brother, Hunter, and plays for Arkansas despite a push from some others.

Offensive Tackle – Darnell Wright – There has been a lot of talk about the Vols winning this battle so I’ll go with Tennessee early here.

Offensive Guard – Evan Neal – Miami has been rumored as his leader for a long time and I don’t see anyone overtaking the ‘Canes.

Offensive Center – Clay Webb – Alabama has to be viewed as the leader at this point and that’s where he ends up.

Weakside Defensive End – Kayvon Thibodeaux – Do I think he gets out of state? Nope. He stays home and plays for USC despite the push from LSU and Alabama.

Strongside Defensive End – Zach Harrison – Harrison will stay home and play for Ohio State.

Defensive Tackle – Ishmael Sophsher – Pulling him away from LSU is going to be tough; I’ll go with the Tigers early.

Inside Linebacker – Shane Lee – He’s very quiet and hard to read but I have a gut feeling about Penn State here.

Outside Linebacker – Owen Pappoe – He almost committed to Georgia once according to sources and I can’t see him going anyplace else.

Cornerback – Derek Stingley Jr. – Another one who should stay in-state, I expect him to sign with LSU.

Safety – Daxton Hill – Many will try to steal him out of state but I’m not betting against Lincoln Riley and the in-state Sooners.

Athlete – Quavaris Crouch – Tough call early here but I’ll go with Clemson based on the way the Tigers recruit North Carolina.