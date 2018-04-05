Ticker
Three-Point Stance: Predictions, first-round steals, new coaches

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Htcnur8ypraar0bkjjbx

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with predictions on the top players at each position for 2019, five first-round sleepers for the NFL Draft and rating the top rebuilding jobs for the new coaches in college football.

1. THROWING DARTS

Quavaris Crouch
Where will the top 2019 prospects at each position end up? Here are my early guesses by position.

Pro-Style QuarterbackGrant GunnellBo Nix (Auburn) and Dylan Morris (Washington) are committed so Gunnell, a former Texas A&M commitment, is on the clock. He reminds me a lot of Mason Rudolph at the same stage so I’ll take a shot in the dark and say Oklahoma State lands him as a perfect fit for its offense.

Dual-Threat Quarterback Jayden Daniels – He will stay home and play for USC, which seems to be the general consensus.

All-Purpose Running BackMark-Anthony Richards – Everyone is coming after him but I think Miami wins this battle.

Running Back Devyn Ford – Tough call here between Ohio State and Virginia Tech. The Hokies really need to keep him home, but I’m not betting against Urban Meyer here.

Wide Receiver Theo Wease – He has committed to Oklahoma once already and he ultimately ends up back with the Sooners.

Tight End Hudson Henry – He follows his brother, Hunter, and plays for Arkansas despite a push from some others.

Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright – There has been a lot of talk about the Vols winning this battle so I’ll go with Tennessee early here.

Offensive Guard Evan NealMiami has been rumored as his leader for a long time and I don’t see anyone overtaking the ‘Canes.

Offensive Center Clay WebbAlabama has to be viewed as the leader at this point and that’s where he ends up.

Weakside Defensive End Kayvon Thibodeaux – Do I think he gets out of state? Nope. He stays home and plays for USC despite the push from LSU and Alabama.

Strongside Defensive End Zach Harrison – Harrison will stay home and play for Ohio State.

Defensive Tackle Ishmael Sophsher – Pulling him away from LSU is going to be tough; I’ll go with the Tigers early.

Inside Linebacker Shane Lee – He’s very quiet and hard to read but I have a gut feeling about Penn State here.

Outside Linebacker Owen Pappoe – He almost committed to Georgia once according to sources and I can’t see him going anyplace else.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. – Another one who should stay in-state, I expect him to sign with LSU.

Safety Daxton Hill – Many will try to steal him out of state but I’m not betting against Lincoln Riley and the in-state Sooners.

Athlete Quavaris Crouch – Tough call early here but I’ll go with Clemson based on the way the Tigers recruit North Carolina.

2. POTENTIAL FIRST-ROUND STEALS

Derwin James
Here are five NFL prospects that are expected to be drafted in the middle or back-half of the first round that will turn out to be steals.

DL Da’Ron Payne, Alabama – Payne will be a standout in the NFL for a long time. He can not only handle the run but also flush the quarterback, which is what every NFL team covets these days.

DB Derwin James, Florida State – A rangy safety who can also blitz and work close to the line of scrimmage, James will be a steal for a team in the middle of round one.

LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama – A heady linebacker who can cover a ton of ground and get off blocks, Evans could be the best linebacker in the draft.

DB Josh Jackson, Iowa – I love his length and ball skills and his football IQ is very high. Jackson will be a crafty corner in the league for a long time.

RB Derrius Guice, LSU – I like how hard he runs and, if he can stay healthy, he is an RB1 to me for most teams and a first-round steal.

3. FIRST-YEAR COACHES IN TOUGH SPOTS

Scott Frost
Which new coaches are taking over the biggest dumpster fires? The top couple were easy for me, but it's not so clear-cut after that. Here are the five first-year coaches facing tough debut seasons.

Johnathan Smith, Oregon State – The toughest job in college football has to be No. 1 on this list. It’s hard to win in and recruit to Corvallis, and it's especially hard to make a splash in the Pac-12.

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee – This will be a rebuilding job. The Vols didn't win a single SEC game last season and their roster isn't loaded with talent. Fans would love to see Kirby Smart-like results but it will take much longer than that.

Scott Frost, Nebraska – The good news? Nebraska isn’t in the Big Ten East. The bad news? The Huskers are a long way from competing for the Big Ten West and Frost will need to work the same turnaround magic that he did at UCF.

Chip Kelly, UCLA – UCLA has some talent on the roster but getting the Bruins to compete and care seems to be a chore. This is a team that hasn’t won much historically and needs a full roster overhaul in order to fit Kelly's style.

Chad Morris, Arkansas – The SEC West is tough and the change of style will take some time. This could be a disaster in the making.

