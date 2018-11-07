CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on some Top 10 uncommitted players, the odds certain teams will beat Alabama and some disappointing players. MORE: Twitter Tuesday mailbag | SEC Early Signing Day questions



1. Where are they going? I'll tell ya ...

Seven of the top 10 players in the nation according to Rivals.com are currently not committed. So why not make some predictions on where they end up? No. 3 overall, WR Jadon Haselwood – Miami. That’s my pick right now, although I don’t rule out Georgia reeling the former commitment back in. But he seems fixed on the ‘Canes since his de-commitment from Georgia. No. 4 overall, OT Darnell Wright – Alabama. This is a toss-up between Alabama and Tennessee with each team holding an edge in certain categories. But I don’t bet against Alabama that often in recruiting, so I’ll go with the Tide. No. 5 overall, DE Kayvon Thibodeaux – Oregon. Apparently Florida State has slid, Alabama is still up there but he loved his visit to Oregon. I think he stays on the west coast. No. 6 overall, RB Trey Sanders – Alabama. I wanted to say Florida because of his brother but there has been too much Tide talk for me to go against them. No. 7 overall, ATH Bru McCoy – USC. Most feel this is a lock and so do I. No. 8 overall, DT Ishmael Sopsher – LSU. A lot of people think this is Alabama but for now I’ll believe it when I see it for a home state kid. If anyone can do it, it’s ‘Bama however. No. 9 overall, ATH Quavaris Crouch – Clemson. Michigan has made a very strong push with a great official visit but Clemson still gets their official and staying close to home might win out.

2. Odds are, no one is beating Bama

It’s time to play odds maker as Alabama is so good, it’s not who can beat them, it’s about what teams have the best chance to beat them. I’m including the remaining schedule for the Tide as well as the playoff contenders. Here it is… Mississippi State – 30-1 odds – Mississippi State doesn’t have much of a chance with such a predictable offense. They have a good defense, but that doesn’t seem to matter as LSU showed. Alabama should roll by three touchdowns. Citadel – 1,000-1 odds – No need to even comment on this. Auburn – 18-1 odds – Auburn is not a very good football team but I’m making the odds this low because it’s a rivalry game. But I still think ‘Bama wins by 20 or more points. Georgia – 6-1 odds – Georgia has a chance because of their run-pass balance and the fact that they almost beat them last year. The SEC title game will be a good one at least for a little while. Clemson – 4-1 odds – Clemson has the best chance to beat Alabama out of everyone with their balance on offense and defense. Can a true freshman quarterback beat this Alabama team? Jake Fromm almost did it. This would be the best title game we could hope for. Notre Dame – 12-1 odds – Notre Dame is undefeated but I don’t think they’d have much of a chance against Alabama. They have a solid defense for sure but I’m not sure they’d be able to put up many points against that defense. Michigan – 5-1 odds – The Michigan defense is the best in the country and could keep them in this game, but I worry about the offense, especially if the run gets stuffed. Oklahoma – 15-1 odds – The Oklahoma offense can score on anyone but that defense is so bad, I can’t see them stopping Tua and company at all. Alabama could hang 50 or more on them easily. West Virginia – 20-1 odds – I like the offense, not as much as I like Oklahoma’s, but still I like it, but the defense can’t stop Alabama. They would lose and lose badly. Ohio State – 18-1 odds – The defense isn’t great at all and would be gashed by Alabama while the offense would struggle with the pressure on Dwayne Haskins.

3. Coming up short

