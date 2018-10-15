Three-Point Stance: Saturday Shine and Shame, Ed Orgeron
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
MORE: Top targets for top-10 teams | Week 7 in review | Five weird things from Week 7
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with Saturday Shine and Saturday Shame from the weekend, as well a look at LSU’s amazing season.
1. SATURDAY SHINE
Here's a look at the teams, units and players that should feel good following their performance in Week 7.
Michigan – A big, statement win for Jim Harbaugh and his team. The Wolverines' defense excelled and the offense did more than enough. Wisconsin is a tough team to beat but Michigan routed them.
Shea Patterson, Michigan – He was efficient passing the ball and ran the ball very well, including his long run to set up a key score. Patterson was the difference-maker we’ve expected on offense.
LSU – Perhaps an apology is in order for Ed Orgeron (below) as his team dominated Georgia in almost every way on Saturday.
LSU in the trenches – LSU won the battle up front on defense, holding Georgia’s rushing attack in check and the Tigers ran the ball at will on offense. Give the big boys a lot of credit here.
Oregon – Justin Herbert made some amazing throws, the Ducks showed heart and took care of business to close it out when they needed to against a tough Washington team.
Iowa State – The Cyclones keep upsetting top-10 teams and keep showing people that they are not an easy out at all. West Virginia looked inept on offense.
Michigan State – It’s been an up-and-down season so far but this was a huge win over Penn State and a must-win. Try to figure this Spartans team out.
Felton Davis, Michigan State – He’s the go-to guy on the Spartans' offense and he delivered on Saturday. His 100 yards and two scores were a huge difference in the game.
KJ Hill, Ohio State – When the running game struggled the passing game needed someone to step up and Hill had a huge game against Minnesota with nine catches for 187 yards and two scores.
Alabama – The Crimson Tide had to kick more field goals than usual and punt, but they still beat a solid Missouri team with ease.
Virginia – The upset win over Miami was a huge one for Bronco Mendenhall and company and will go a long way toward helping the program's recruiting.
Tennessee – Hats off to Jeremy Pruitt’s team, which keeps fighting each week for the big win over a disappointing Auburn team. This was a nice step forward for the Vols.
Texas A&M – The Aggies continue to win close games as Kellen Mond matures and turns into a leader. The win over South Carolina was another key step.
USC – Colorado came in undefeated and pumped up and left with a loss and a black eye or two as USC’s talent just won out.
UCLA – Chip Kelly is in the win column as the Bruins destroyed a fairly talented Cal team.
2. SATURDAY SHAME
Here's a look at the teams, units and players that should be feeling some heat following their performance in Week 7.
Wisconsin – This was supposed to be a tough, close battle between two physical teams and, instead, the Badgers got taken behind the woodshed by Michigan.
Georgia – All the talk of going undefeated before facing Alabama is out the window now as the Bulldogs got thumped by LSU in every way.
Washington – Is it me or does this team just keep other teams in ball games? Washington hasn’t had a dominant performance yet and had a chance to put Oregon away and blew it.
West Virginia – The offense looked pitiful and the Mountaineers' Big 12 chances took one on the chin with the loss to Iowa State.
Penn State – James Franklin talks about not being great anymore and being elite, but they were just average in the loss to Michigan State.
Ohio State's run game – Usually it’s the defense or slow starts I worry about, but the running game wasn’t very good against Minnesota and that’s a problem.
Notre Dame – The Fighting Irish played down to Pitt and almost paid the ultimate price. Offensive pass protection is an issue that needs to be addressed.
Florida's defense – The Gators came out sluggish against Vanderbilt and looked awful on defense until they woke up in the second half. It was an ugly win.
Texas – Baylor took them down to the wire and the offense we saw against Oklahoma was non-existent for the most part.
Miami – This was a team expected to take the next step this season and the Hurricanes lose to Virginia?
Auburn – One of the most disappointing teams in the country, Auburn played an awful game against Tennessee.
South Carolina – Texas A&M is a good team, but South Carolina hasn’t been playing that well in close games. Or at least the Gamecocks didn’t this past weekend,
Nebraska – The Huskers are 0-6 after having the lead against Northwestern. This is embarrassing football right now for the Huskers.
Colorado – The Buffs had a chance for a statement game against USC and didn’t come prepared for the speed and skill.
3. AN APOLOGY TO COACH O
Maybe we all owe an apology to Ed Orgeron. Or at least I do so far this season. You see, I predicted LSU to have a losing record at this point of the season and picked them to lose to Miami, Auburn, Florida and Georgia en route to a 3-4 record. Instead here the Tigers are at 6-1 coming off a dominant win over the Bulldogs and Orgeron is the leader in the clubhouse right now for Coach of the Year in the SEC.
Easy Ed, who I figured would be on the hottest of hot seats by now and be fired by the end of the season, has found the identity of his team and found his quarterback in Joe Burrow, a throwaway from Ohio State. Orgeron has coached up the defense into one of the most dangerous units in the country and he has the running game and toughness on offense hitting its peak.
Things don’t get any easier for LSU as it has Mississippi State next weekend and then Alabama, but even if the Tigers beat the Bulldogs and lose to the Tide as expected, Orgeron is still doing a great job in Baton Rouge.
So to Coach O, I apologize for doubting you and am happy to see your success. A strong LSU team in the SEC is good for college football and that’s just what we have this season, to the surprise of many.