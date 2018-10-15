Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with Saturday Shine and Saturday Shame from the weekend, as well a look at LSU ’s amazing season.

Here's a look at the teams, units and players that should feel good following their performance in Week 7.

Michigan – A big, statement win for Jim Harbaugh and his team. The Wolverines' defense excelled and the offense did more than enough. Wisconsin is a tough team to beat but Michigan routed them.

Shea Patterson, Michigan – He was efficient passing the ball and ran the ball very well, including his long run to set up a key score. Patterson was the difference-maker we’ve expected on offense.

LSU – Perhaps an apology is in order for Ed Orgeron (below) as his team dominated Georgia in almost every way on Saturday.

LSU in the trenches – LSU won the battle up front on defense, holding Georgia’s rushing attack in check and the Tigers ran the ball at will on offense. Give the big boys a lot of credit here.

Oregon – Justin Herbert made some amazing throws, the Ducks showed heart and took care of business to close it out when they needed to against a tough Washington team.

Iowa State – The Cyclones keep upsetting top-10 teams and keep showing people that they are not an easy out at all. West Virginia looked inept on offense.

Michigan State – It’s been an up-and-down season so far but this was a huge win over Penn State and a must-win. Try to figure this Spartans team out.

Felton Davis, Michigan State – He’s the go-to guy on the Spartans' offense and he delivered on Saturday. His 100 yards and two scores were a huge difference in the game.

KJ Hill, Ohio State – When the running game struggled the passing game needed someone to step up and Hill had a huge game against Minnesota with nine catches for 187 yards and two scores.

Alabama – The Crimson Tide had to kick more field goals than usual and punt, but they still beat a solid Missouri team with ease.

Virginia – The upset win over Miami was a huge one for Bronco Mendenhall and company and will go a long way toward helping the program's recruiting.

Tennessee – Hats off to Jeremy Pruitt’s team, which keeps fighting each week for the big win over a disappointing Auburn team. This was a nice step forward for the Vols.

Texas A&M – The Aggies continue to win close games as Kellen Mond matures and turns into a leader. The win over South Carolina was another key step.

USC – Colorado came in undefeated and pumped up and left with a loss and a black eye or two as USC’s talent just won out.

UCLA – Chip Kelly is in the win column as the Bruins destroyed a fairly talented Cal team.