Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with Saturday Shine and Saturday Shame from the weekend, as well as a look at Willie Taggart's disastrous start at Florida State.

Here's a look at the teams, units and players that should feel good following their performance in Week 2.

Ohio State's defense – The defense came up big when it was needed in the win over TCU with two defensive touchdowns. The front four is just a shade less talented than Clemson's but is one of the most dangerous units in the country.

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State – Haskins is a true Heisman candidate who has a great arm and has been taking care of the football very well.

Joe Burrow, LSU – His completion percentage isn’t good but this kid is a winner and did just enough to lead his team down for the winning score against Auburn.

Alabama's passing game – The Crimson Tide have become one of the most dangerous offenses in the country and Jerry Jeudy is next in line when it comes to Florida receivers starring in Tuscaloosa.

Clemson's running game – The Tigers can kill you in so many different ways. The opponent wasn’t a good one but the running game was still very impressive and carried the day.

Georgia's efficiency – Jake Fromm is completing a ridiculous amount of his passes, the running game is as effective as last year and the Bulldogs honestly look like the same exact team that went to the title game.

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma – He continues to feel comfortable in the offense and the Sooners haven’t missed a beat despite the departure of Baker Mayfield. That is amazing.

BYU's running game – The Cougars gashed a tough Wisconsin defense all game long en route to the upset of the weekend. I haven’t seen many teams push Wisconsin around on offense like BYU did.

Washington – A big win in a tough environment. Myles Gaskin came alive and they did just enough in the passing game and on defense for a hard fought victory.

Syracuse – The Orange had their way with Florida State on offense and defense. The game never seemed to be in question.

Trace McSorley, Penn State – Whether it’s by air or on the ground, he finds a way to win and continues to impress. Yes the competition was awful, but this kid continues to show all the intangibles of a great quarterback.

Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State – There was supposed to be a big drop off from Mason Rudolph to Cornelius but there hasn’t been one. He’s been very effective and was the key on offense in a huge win over Boise State.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan – Three touchdown catches in a great game. He’s starting to develop that chemistry with Shea Patterson.

Texas – How about those Longhorns? After a loss to Maryland and a squeaker against Tulsa, they come out and dominated USC in so many ways. Could this be a turning point victory?