1. Thoughts on offensive players

Harrison Bailey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jalen Berger impressed me at running back, and I was skeptical coming in. Berger isn’t your typical Don Bosco back and I like that. He can catch the ball, run routes and gets separation. Bijan Robinson was the most impressive running back overall, but Berger was not far behind. Class of 2021 running back DeAndre Boykins is an impressive looking kid, but I wasn’t that enamored with what I saw from Illinois commitment Reggie Love, although he’s much more impressive in pads on film.

Beyond Gilbert, the tight ends didn’t really stand out. Of course that probably would have been different if Darnell Washington hadn’t backed out at the last moment. Hudson Wolfe and Cam Large are very solid tight ends and big, physical kids, but I wonder about their overall athleticism.

2. Let's move to the defensive side of the ball

Braiden McGregor

Let’s start with the defensive line, which was very disappointing overall to me. Michigan commitment Braiden McGregor looks like a million bucks, but he was very easy to block and way too upright in one-on-ones. He has a lot of technique to work on. I know some places have him ranked much higher than we do, but based on his regional - and now national - performances as well as film evaluation, we have him right or even too high right now.

Defensive tackle McKinley Jackson took a ton of reps but doesn’t really have many pass rushing moves and showed why he dropped down to four-stars overall. Savion Collins, a Miami commitment, is a gamer with a great motor but needs to work on his pass-rushing technique. However, as a 2021 he has plenty of time to refine that.

Clemson five-star commitment Bryan Bresee is a special talent, especially working inside, and an amazing athlete for his size. He also has a non-stop motor. Texas A&M commitment Isaiah Raikes doesn’t look great off the bus, but he has a never-ending motor and some very nice moves. He also shows excellent balance.

I was impressed with defensive end Chantz Williams but underwhelmed with defensive end Donell Harris. The 2020 prospect is so thin and easy to move around. Ohio State commitment Darrion Henry struggled as well, while DeMonte Capehart, a Clemson commitment, needs to work inside and struggled at times outside with quickness.

Kelee Ringo wowed us all with his laser 40 time, but he struggled in coverage in the one-on-ones and missed the 7-on-7 with a couple of injuries. He’s still one of the most elite prospects in the country and probably the one guy in this class that is sure to blow up the NFL combine in a few years. Texas A&M commitment Jaylon Jones had the best day of anyone overall and should be moving up a bit, while Tennessee commitment Antonio Johnson impressed me with his ball skills.

Class of 2021 cornerback Tony Grimes had a good day overall and will continue to push for that fifth-star, and I love Michigan commitment Andre Seldon; I just wish he was a little bigger. There were many impressive athletes at defensive back and a lot of skinny players who could be special when they fill out, such as Bryson Washington.

3. Some odds and ends from the event

Texas A&M commit Isaiah Raikes

Texas A&M was the talk of the event with so many committed players impressing and so many 2021 kids talking them up. Jimbo Fisher is a top-five recruiter nationally when he wants to be, and he’s building a dangerous program at A&M.

Tennessee was also mentioned often, and Harrison Bailey was doing a good job recruiting, as he should be as the quarterback in this class.

Texas and Oklahoma were mentioned a ton by prospects as well, and the recruiting battles between Fisher, Tom Herman and Lincoln Riley are going to be epic.

Georgia and Clemson are the two teams that seem to be mentioned by every kid, regardless of geography, and that’s the way to win national titles. Clemson already has two and I still think Georgia will break through if it keeps recruiting the way it is.