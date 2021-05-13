DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: Transfer DBs, SEC studs, marketable players

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at 10 SEC players he’s excited to watch this fall, the 10 best defensive backs commitments from the transfer portal and the most marketable players in college football for the Name, Image, Likeness change.

Let’s break down the SEC after my Big Ten list the other day went over so well. Here are 10 players I’m excited about after the spring.

1. QB Bryce Young, Alabama — Young had the spring the coaches were hoping he’d have and has established himself as the clear No. 1 QB for the playoff favorites.

2. LB Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — No, it’s not Emory Jones that I’m focusing on as I believe the Gators' defense has a chance to be nasty and Diabate could turn into a star. His 67 tackles last season was just a preview.

3. WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss — I like Sanders a ton as the guy to replace Elijah Moore in the offense as Matt Corral’s main target.

4. WR Demetris Robertson, Georgia — I’m avoiding true freshmen as that’s a list for another time so Adonai Mitchell will wait his turn. The former five-star Robertson has persevered and his versatility will be key with a rash of injuries at the wideout position.

5. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M — Cooper had two tackles in a redshirt season last year but had nine and 2.5 for a loss in the spring game. He could be on his way to great things.

6. DT Joe Evans, LSU — There are so many names to choose from but interior defensive lineman Evans is going to be huge for the LSU defense.

7. WR Ja’Varrius Johnson, Auburn — It’s a new offense for Auburn and that means more wide receiver involvement. Johnson will get plenty of looks as a speedy slot option.

8. QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas — Jefferson had a solid spring and showed flashes in the spring game of what could be as he leads an improved offense.

9. WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky — He’s always the focus it seems from his days at Nebraska and now his impressive ability at the SEC level.

10. WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State — Griffin exploded this spring and has become a dangerous weapon in Mike Leach’s offense as shown in the spring game with five catches for 107 yards.