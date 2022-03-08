Three position battles and the mystery of Jeffrey Bassa
Spring practice starts Thursday for Oregon, providing the first true look -- albeit a limited one -- at the Dan Lanning era on the field.
The first practice is open to media for about 15-20 minutes and Lanning will speak to reporters via Zoom afterward.
There will be plenty to cover in that session -- but the answers to the most interesting questions will only start to emerge as the spring plays out further.
With that in mind, we spotlight three key position battles and the curious case of Jeffrey Bassa. (We've addressed the QB competition a couple times, so to avoid redundancy we set our focus elsewhere this time).
Cornerback
The outside cornerback battle was an ongoing storyline throughout the 2021 Oregon football season. Mykael Wright separated himself, starting every game for the Ducks and leading all cornerbacks in tackles with 65. Trikweze Bridges, Dontae Manning and Avante Dickerson jockeyed for snaps on the outside, complementing Wright.
With Wright off to the NFL draft, Bridges, Manning and Dickerson now have their chance to compete for a full-time role on the outside, but the path to playing time isn't totally opened -- Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez was a two-year starter for the Buffaloes and rejoins his former coach, Demetrice Martin, who now heads up the Ducks' CB unit.
Out of the three returners, Bridges (282 defensive snaps) and Manning (258) got nearly even opportunities last year, while Bridges racked up 23 tackles and an interception while Manning tallied 18 tackles.
Meanwhile, Gonzalez's rapport with Martin will give him an opportunity to supplant the incumbents.
