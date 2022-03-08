Three position battles and the mystery of Jeffrey Bassa

Spring practice starts Thursday for Oregon, providing the first true look -- albeit a limited one -- at the Dan Lanning era on the field.

The first practice is open to media for about 15-20 minutes and Lanning will speak to reporters via Zoom afterward.

There will be plenty to cover in that session -- but the answers to the most interesting questions will only start to emerge as the spring plays out further.

With that in mind, we spotlight three key position battles and the curious case of Jeffrey Bassa. (We've addressed the QB competition a couple times, so to avoid redundancy we set our focus elsewhere this time).

Check out our other spring preview content:

-Five storylines to monitor this spring for Oregon

-A closer look at Oregon's new offensive coaches and what they inherit

-A closer look at Oregon's new defensive coaches and what they inherit

-Oregon QB competition to be a pivotal decision for new staff