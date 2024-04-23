Class of 2025 Denton (Texas) Guyer defensive tackle Xavier Ukponu announced on Tuesday the following programs made his top list: LSU , Oregon , USC , Texas A&M , Arkansas , California , Washington , Oklahoma State , and Florida .

One of the most pursued defensive lineman in Texas is cutting down his recruitment, from over 30 offers to focusing on a group of nine.

Of the nine programs to make the cut, only three have scheduled official visits, one of which has already taken place.

Oklahoma State is the lone program to already host Ukponu for an official visit. The Cowboys have been big on getting prospects on campus early in the official visit window to try to get a jump on relationships and establish an early class core.

Arkansas (May 31) and LSU (June 21) are the other two programs with set dates for official visits.

Among the other six programs, I would expect at least a portion of them also receive official visits. The one program I am looking at to enter that mix is Texas A&M, who has greatly improved their recruiting presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Ukponu, a three-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 88 prospect in the state of Texas and is the No. 30 defensive tackle in the 2025 class.