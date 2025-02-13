Thursday Roundup: The Carousel never rests

Despite Adams’ departure, the Ducks’ receiver corps remains solid. Evan Stewart is the clear WR1, with Gary Bryant Jr.’s speed and Dakorien Moore’s athleticism adding depth. Veterans like Malik Benson provide leadership, and young talents like Cooper Perry could make an early impact. If this group stays healthy, Oregon’s passing attack could be one of the best in the nation.

Oregon’s wide receivers coach, Junior Adams, is reportedly heading to the Dallas Cowboys, but Dan Lanning and his staff were prepared. Ra’Shaad Samples, the current RB coach, is a likely candidate to transition to WR coach, keeping recruiting strength intact while allowing Oregon to pursue a new RB coach. If Lanning opts to promote from within, Donte Ellington and Antonio Parks are names to watch.





On defense, the addition of cornerback Jarius Canady raises questions about roster management. With NCAA roster limits shrinking to 105 players in 2025, programs must be more strategic. Oregon’s move to add Canady reflects a shift toward prioritizing immediate-impact players.

On the NFL front, former Duck Michael Clay winning a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles was a proud moment. Watching Oregon players succeed at the next level always adds extra excitement.

Finally, Oregon’s Spring Game is set for April 26. With key departures, the Ducks are reloading with elite transfers and a top-tier recruiting class. The game will serve as a showcase for both the team’s progress and its ability to attract future talent. Ducks fans, get ready—it’s almost time for another big season.

RECRUITING THOUGHTS THIS WEEK: 2026 Class Could Be a Game-Changer

It’s been 34 years since a West Coast team consistently contended for national championships, with only two titles in that span. The narrative has been dominated by the SEC, but Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class may finally shift the balance. Ranked No. 1 nationally, this group could be the Ducks’ best ever and might be strong enough to win a title with West Coast talent alone.

Marshall Malchow, Oregon’s Chief of Staff, believes this class is special, not just in talent but in relationships. Oregon has been working on these players for years, hosting them multiple times and establishing deep ties with families and coaches. Unlike past cycles, where the Ducks had to recruit nationally to compete, the 2026 class is loaded with regional talent.

The timing is perfect. With momentum from a strong 2025 class and the program’s move to the Big Ten, Oregon is positioning itself as a perennial contender. More importantly, the Ducks are proving that elite West Coast players no longer need to leave home to compete for championships. If they can keep this momentum rolling, Oregon could break the SEC’s stranglehold on college football.

New Addition: Jadon Canady Brings Versatility to Oregon’s Secondary

Oregon landed a key transfer in cornerback Jadon Canady from Ole Miss and Tulane. A second-team All-SEC selection in 2024, Canady brings experience, versatility, and strong coverage skills. He’s played safety, nickel, and boundary corner, making him an immediate impact player in a secondary that needs veteran leadership.

Recruiting Notes

Brock Harris has an official visit to Oregon on June 6, but he’s been to Eugene so often that he may focus on other visits this spring.



Khary Adams, a four-star safety from Maryland, has set his Oregon official for June 20 after visiting Auburn, South Carolina, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

Oregon is in the race for elite left tackles Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho—landing both would be a massive win.

The Junior Adams replacement is critical, particularly in recruiting Chris Henry, Jr. With Brian Hartline’s promotion at Ohio State, flipping Henry was already a long shot, but Oregon is working to keep relationships strong.

The 2026 cycle is shaping up to be a defining moment for Oregon football. The pieces are there—the Ducks just have to finish the job.

BASKETBALL THOUGHTS THIS WEEK: A Season at a Crossroads

Just a week ago, Oregon’s season looked like it was slipping away. A five-game losing streak, capped by a crushing 86-74 collapse at Michigan State, had the Ducks spiraling. In that game, they squandered a 14-point halftime lead as poor second-half shooting (25%) and defensive breakdowns allowed the Spartans to take control. Once a 16-3 team with a strong tournament resume, Oregon suddenly looked lost, raising questions about their leadership and ability to close out games.

The biggest concern wasn’t just the losses—it was how they were happening. Oregon had talent, but when adversity hit, no clear leader emerged. The Ducks struggled to respond to opponents' runs, their defensive intensity faded, and offensive execution fell apart under pressure. For a program that prides itself on discipline and adaptability under Dana Altman, the collapse was particularly troubling. Some even questioned whether Altman’s time at the helm was winding down. But the reality was more nuanced. Talent wasn’t the issue—leadership and mental toughness were.

Then came Wednesday night’s win over Northwestern. Though far from perfect, the Ducks finally found a way to hold on, winning 81-75 despite another second-half push from their opponent. Jackson Shelstad’s 26-point effort and Keeshawn Barthelemy’s clutch shooting helped Oregon weather the storm. Most importantly, they executed when it mattered—hitting 89% of their free throws and forcing key turnovers late. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a necessary step toward regaining confidence.

Now, the question is whether this was just a temporary reprieve or the start of a real turnaround. Oregon has the talent to compete, but sustained success will require finding leadership—whether from a veteran stepping up or younger players embracing the role. Moving forward, Altman may also need to place greater emphasis on recruiting players with not just skill, but the ability to command the floor in critical moments.

With a matchup against Rutgers looming, the Ducks have a chance to build momentum. Their NCAA Tournament hopes are still alive, but only if they prove that Northwestern wasn’t just a one-off victory, but the beginning of a team finding its identity when it matters most.

