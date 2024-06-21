The final weekend of visits in June is upon us and there are tons of top players hitting the road one final time before a relatively quiet time in July. Here is a look at 10 we’re watching closest this weekend. MORE GORNEY: QB Dominoes | Elite 11 | Recruiting Rumor Mill

1. LINKON CURE - Kansas State

At one point early in his recruitment, Cure seemed like a lock to Kansas State. But the Goodland, Kan., standout has now seen all the other top schools in the country and the Wildcats are definitely in a battle now with Oregon, Texas A&M and others. That's why it's so important for the in-state prospect to return to Manhattan this weekend to get acclimated again with everything the Wildcats have to offer because the Ducks and the Aggies seem to have the edge right now.

2. JORDON DAVISON - Ohio State

3. TY HAWKINS - TCU

It's been a few days short of a year since Hawkins committed to TCU but now the Horned Frogs are in serious danger of losing the four-star quarterback from San Antonio (Texas) Johnson. The whispers around the Elite 11 in recent days was that Hawkins has become the top priority for SMU after Keelon Russell's flip to Alabama. The four-star has already stopped by SMU's campus so it's definitely something to closely watch and this will be TCU's opportunity to maybe close things out.

4. JAVION HILSON - Florida State

Texas is now battling Florida State to flip the four-star defensive end from the Seminoles as a recent visit to Austin blew Hilson away and now it's basically going to be a two-team race to the end. The Cocoa, Fla., standout has been committed to Florida State since January and right after his visit with the Longhorns, Hilson was back at FSU and is returning again (a great sign for the Seminoles) but this one still might be far from over.

5. DIJON LEE JR. - Alabama

The four-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, Calif., was recently at Georgia and stopped by Texas, but the word is that Alabama remains the top contender in his recruitment and Lee will be back in Tuscaloosa over the coming days. The Crimson Tide already have four commitments from the state of California including one from fellow four-star corner Chuck McDonald from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and Alabama could further extend its lead with Lee after he saw some other major programs in recent weeks.

6. JULIAN LEWIS - Colorado

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class has been plenty busy. After spending last weekend at Auburn (the main contender in possibly flipping him from USC), Lewis spent about 24 hours back home in Georgia before flying across the country to compete at the Elite 11. He now visits Colorado again where coach Deion Sanders, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and others are trying to make another major splash on the recruiting trail. It might be a serious uphill battle but Lewis will be in Boulder and Sanders will have his shot.

7. KALIQ LOCKETT - Texas

Over the last few weeks, the debate has been about whether Texas or Texas A&M lead for the four-star receiver from Sachse, Texas. Then in the last few days, there have been a lot of whispers about Alabama taking the lead in his recruitment and that he could actually end up in Tuscaloosa. That's why this visit is so crucial as Lockett, Jaime Ffrench and a lot of other big names will be in Austin over the weekend.

8. DAKORIEN MOORE - Oregon

Could the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class end up at Oregon? It's probably a long shot at this point but the Ducks can really pour on the recruiting love pretty thick and the bells and whistles in Eugene are unmatched so this could be a really interesting visit. After his de-commitment from LSU, the feeling was Texas definitely led in his recruitment but the talk over the last few days is that it's still an unpredictable recruitment and the Tigers could be right back in this one.

9. NA’EEM OFFORD - Ohio State

The five-star cornerback has been committed to Ohio State since February but this is a crucial visit for Offord because in the last few weeks he's taken multiple visits to Alabama. The Birmingham (Ala.) Parker standout has definitely shown a lot of attention to the Crimson Tide and a source said while many others are trying to flip Offord that the biggest threat would be Alabama. Getting back to Ohio State with Devin Sanchez, Tavien St. Clair and others coming in will be really important.

