News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 12:28:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 2022 QB Maalik Murphy lands new Pac-12 offer

Maalik Murphy
Maalik Murphy
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

WILMINGTON, Calif. - Maalik Murphy could be one of the top 2022 quarterbacks nationally and he just landed another major offer.From a school down the road.UCLA is the latest offer for the Gardena (...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}