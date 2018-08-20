One of the most versatile and fundamentally sound frontcourt players in the class of 2019, top 50 prospect Malik Hall is down to five schools. MORE BOSSI: Two surprise visits highlight Starting Five

The native of Illinois who attends Sunrise Academy on the outskirts of Wichita told Rivals.com that he's down to a final five of Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue and Texas.

"I thought five was the easiest number to go with because you can have five visits," Hall told Rivals.com. "I already basically knew who wanted me and it was easy for that part. I just knew it was time to stop keeping int contact with some places if I know I'm not going to attend their school and focus on the schools I knew I had interest in.

"I should have the five visits locked in within the next week before I go back to school."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Hall discussed what he likes about each of the schools beginning with Michigan State solidifying their spot in his top five after offering during a recent unofficial visit.

Michigan State: "(The unofficial visit) was very important because I had to see what the school was like and have a face-to-face with the coaching staff. I got a better feel because they didn't hop in until the summer time. Their reputation proceeds them, so I just had to get to know them and put faces with names and stuff. It was a good visit, not super long but I got to go around and meet some academic people, actually watched some football practice and we sat down and had some conversations."

Oklahoma: "I really like the program because I've known people that have gone through it like Trae Young and Buddy Hield and some other Sunrise kids. Coach (Lon) Kruger is really laid back and i like that how he's not always up in your face. He lets you learn through the process. He's not going to let you totally off the leash and he will get into you, but he's going to let you learn through your mistakes and he's kind of free and I like that direction."

Oregon: "When I went up there for my unofficial visit, we looked at a lot of guys who were like me in their past and there was a lot of video clips to watch. That's a big deal because you want to go to a school that has had success with guys in your role and that can show you that vision. Dillon Brooks was the main guy that we talked about."

Purdue: "I've been there three or four times and they really turned it up around Christmas time. The family environment and the love that is shown there, Coach (Matt) Painter is a players coach and he really understands where we come from as kids now, where we are and how we are developing, the things we like to do and the things we need to learn to do. They are a real up and coming program."

Texas: "I really like the staff, their staff is pretty cool. Coach (Shaka) Smart was like the first head coach to facetime and it gives you a different feel than the phone. I'm not saying other coaches are behind but you can tell they are being genuine. It's not a knock against any other coach but I liked it a lot. Their program is having some success and they are doing some pretty good things already. I like all of the things that they have to offer."



RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?