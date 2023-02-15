"A lot of colleges love my versatility," he said. "They say I have the size to be an inside guy when I need to and the speed and athleticism to be a five when I need to. They see someone that can play anywhere anytime."

Whether it's Lindsey lining up inside or off the end, the Arkansas native's versatility is something that has Power Five programs across the country excited for what's to come.

"Things went well, we won our fifth state championship in a row," Lindsey said. "I was a key player in that, I'm blessed to be able to say that. I had better stats than my sophomore year and had a lot more attention."

In looking back, Lindsey has taken away a lot of positives and is looking forward to building on those moving forward.

PLANO, Texas — Bryant (Ark.) defensive lineman TJ Lindsey is coming off a strong junior season that saw him play a major role in securing a fifth consecutive state championship for his school.

Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon and Arkansas are some of the programs most in contact going into the spring.

For Notre Dame, an early offer that has created a long-standing relationship paired with the off-the-field opportunities in South Bend have the Irish standing out.

"I love everything they got going over there," he said. "Everything from opportunity to the coaching staff to position. They are really high on me, too. Just building that relationship, I love everything they got going over there."

Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson has been a big reason why the Aggies are in the thick of his recruitment along with the facilities that they have been able to develop under Jimbo Fisher.

"Coach Robinson, I really love his player development over the years," he said. "He's just a really good dude, really genuine. Coach Fisher is the same way. Their facilities is some of the best I've seen, they're second to none."

At Texas, the resume of defensive line coach Bo Davis stands out to Lindsey.

"I talk to Bo Davis all of the time," he said. "Great coach, legendary coach. You've seen what he's done with guys. He sees me being a three-year guy, he's told me that. He's recruited me to come in and play, and he thinks I can make a difference. He's keeping Texas in it a lot."

An all-in approach from the entire defensive staff at Oregon has the Ducks in it, especially the effort from defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

"I talk to everybody at Oregon, but I haven't talked to Dan Lanning yet," Lindsey said. "Their d-line coach flew out to see one of my basketball games. That's not a quick flight either, he says I'm a top priority. I'm gonna go out there soon."

Arkansas' in-state effort has been very forthright as Sam Pittman has personally taken on a big role in his recruitment along with defensive line coach Deke Adams.

"They have showed out a lot, but they're a lot closer than the other schools," he said. "Coach Pittman came and saw one of my best games. Coach Adams, everybody on that staff knows me. I can tell I'm a priority. They want me up there all the time."

Along with the aforementioned programs, Lindsey plans on getting out to Michigan, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State this spring and summer.

"I'm probably narrow it down to 15 or 10 in the mid-summer," Lindsey said about the next stage in his recruitment.

At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Lindsey is ranked as a three-star prospect, according to Rivals. The 2024 defensive rankings are set to be updated on Thurs., Feb. 16 with Lindsey on the docket for a ratings bump.