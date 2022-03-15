Top four-star DE Chandavian Bradley talks top 10
High four-star defensive end Chandavian Bradley has more than 30 offers but narrowed his list to a top 10 in recent days. Below, the Platte City (Mo.) Platte County standout breaks down each of his...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news